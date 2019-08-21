BROCKWAY — A pair of strong rounds from Dayne Bauman and Kaleb Hand led DuBois to a commanding victory over Brockway in a dual match at Brockway Golf Course Tuesday morning.
Bauman and Hand tied for the low round of the day as both Beaver golfers posted rounds of 42 on the day to lead their team to a team score of 175 as DuBois beat the Rovers by 53 strokes.
Ian Decker finished three shots back with a 45, while Jayden Fulkroad rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 46.
Cody Jaconski shot a 48 on the day for DuBois while Nic Cebulskie finished his day with a 50.
The Rovers were led by Daniel Shugarts, who posted their lone sub-50 round of the day with a 49.
Dylen Coder followed with a 53, while Elijah Snell (62) and Carter Nichols (64) rounded out the scoring for Brockway.
Lance Dowdall finished the day with a 68 while Aiden Bullers also competed and shot a 71 for the Rovers.
DuBois is back in action Thursday on the road against Curwensville at 3:30 p.m. while Brockway returns to the course Monday at Curwensville at 3:30 p.m.
In other boys golf action Tuesday:
Curwensville 195,
Brookville 210
BROOKVILLE — In the season-opening match for the Brookville Raiders golf team Tuesday afternoon, it turned out to be a loss to visiting Curwensville at Pinecrest Country Club.
The Raiders shot a four-man score of 210 and lost by 15 strokes to the Golden Tide, who were led by Nate Hryn’s low round of a 1-over-par 36 in their 195 team score.
David Cable led the Raiders with a 5-over 41. Hayden Osborne shot a 53, Bryce Rafferty added a 54 and Patrick Diedrich carded a 62 to round out the team scoring. Also playing were Ian Pete (63) and Isaac Wolfe (64).
The Tide had Shane Miller (50), Chase Grahm (54) and Mike Daniels (55) scoring. Also playing were Chris Daniels (62) and Mike McCracken (67).
The Raiders are back in action Thursday at Punxsutawney before Monday’s trip to DuBois Country Club to face DuBois Central Catholic. Tuesday, the Raiders host Brockway at Pinecrest starting at 3:30 p.m.