People of all ages are currently living their lives with a lot of uncertainly because of the coronavirus, and it has impacted and effected the lives of those people in different ways.
For DuBois’ Cate Gregory, a two-sport athlete who competes in volleyball and softball, it has left her pondering what the rest of her senior year will be like — both on the softball diamond and off.
She has played softball since she was in fourth grade and earned her first varsity letter in the sport a year ago in her first season as a full-time starter.
“What I like best about playing sports is being able to be with all my friends while doing the things I love most,” said Gregory. “I like sports because I like to be challenged and to give it my all.
“This year was my last year to step on the field (in softball) as a senior, my last year with my friends, saying we go our separate ways after high school. But, now I might not get that feeling of winning a game or making a good play or the pop of the ball off my bat because of this situation. It’s very hard for me to believe that I might not get my senior year of softball.
“Not only will I be missing my senior softball season, but I could possibly be missing out on my senior prom, the senior walk and even graduating with all my friends and having my family watch. This is a very hard time not only for me, but for every other senior who wanted their ‘last’ of everything.”
Fortunately for the Lady Beaver, she got those “lasts” in her other sport of volleyball. She began playing the sport in seventh grade and went to become a three-time letterwinner at the varsity level.
She made a huge impact on the floor as the team’s setter, with her decision-making within the Lady Beavers’ offense helping lead the program to three straight District 9 Class 3A championships.
“My favorite sport is volleyball because I love the sport and everything about it,” she said. “I love how even when you mess up, you immediately get another chance to redeem yourself. I just have so much fun playing volleyball, and it is such a stress reliever to me.
“My greatest sports moment would have to be winning districts my senior year of volleyball. That feeling is something I’ll never forget and always cherish. The exhilaration and work the whole team put into those three games was so amazing.”
Outside of her sports, the Lady Beaver senior is a member of the National Honor Society and was on the homecoming court.
Gregory, the daughter of Russ and Lynn Gregory, points to her parents as being the biggest influences in her life to help her become the person she is.
“I am blessed to have two role models in my life,” said Gregory. “My role model is my mom. She has always had hope and confidence in me even when I didn’t. She’s my biggest supporter and will always be.
“My dad is also a huge inspiration to me and has always pushed me to be my best. He always is there to practice with me and loves watching me play the games I love.”
After graduation, Gregory plans to attend Penn State and major in business administration.