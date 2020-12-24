DuBOIS — From the time she was young, DuBois senior Abby Guiher has had one dream — to play college basketball — and everything she has done has been geared towards making that happen.
And, Guiher is on the verge of making that dream become reality next year as she is set to attend Houghton College after graduation to play basketball and study biology. She hopes to one day become a pharmacist.
“Ever since I began playing basketball in elementary school, my dream was to play at the college level,” said Guiher. “Along the way, many obstacles have been thrown my way in both my personal and athletic life. However, going through those challenges and overcoming adversity have made me into the player and person I am today.
“If a small point guard from Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania can fulfill her dream of playing basketball collegiately, then anyone can accomplish anything they put their mind to.”
Guiher, who started playing basketball in fourth grade, reached the varsity level as a freshman and earned a letter each of her first three seasons and saw her role on the team grow each year.
She is part of a senior class that has led DuBois to a strong three-year stretch that features a pair of playoff wins — the program’s first postseason victories since the mid 1990s.
DuBois’ best season record-wise during Guiher’s career was her freshman campaign when the Lady Beavers went 15-8 but dropped its playoff opener to Hollidaysburg, 39-24.
The Lady Beavers went 11-12 and 13-11 her sophomore and junior seasons, respectively, and won their District 6-8-9 Class 5A playoff opener against Bellefonte at home both years.
That first playoff win against Bellefonte, a 45-40 victory, on Feb. 18, 2019, was the program’s first postseason win in 24 years — a drought that stretched back to 1995 when DuBois beat Punxsutawney, 42-39, in the District 9 class 4A title game. Guiher had eight points in that game.
A year ago, she posted seven points in another District 6/8/9 quarterfinal win against Bellefonte – this one a 46-43 come-from-behind victory.
Guiher enjoyed her best individual season as a junior and led the team in most offensive categories including scoring (280 points, 11.7 ppg), assists (57) and steals (56). She also ranked second in blocked shots (10) and third in rebounds (83) despite being a guard. Her 280 points were more than double the 129 she scored as a sophomore.
Guiher said the playoff win against Bellefonte her sophomore year is her most memorable game in high school.
“My team and I made history that year by winning the first playoff game for DuBois girls basketball since 1995,” she said. “I cherish that memory because our team was very overlooked, and we got to prove to everyone how good we could be if we put our mind to it.
“As far as accomplishments go, last year (junior season) was a breakout year for me as a player. I was named a 2019-2020 District IX Basketball League All Star, and my coaches named me the Offensive Player of the Year and the Most Valuable Player.
“These awards mean a lot to me because I am an undersized guard who has endured immense pressure in all aspects of this sport. Being able to call these awards mine gives me the boost of confidence I need to continue pushing myself to be better.”
Coming off that big junior campaign, Guiher is hoping to have an even bigger final season and she and her fellow seniors look to lead DuBois back to the postseason. However, things are currently on hold for Guiher and company with high school sports shut down until at least Jan. 4 by order of Gov. Tom Wolf.
Trying to play basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic has made Guiher reflect on her journey in the sport, being the only one she plays.
“Due to the emergence of COVID-19, my outlook on basketball has significantly changed,” she said. “Specifically, I look back on years past and cherish the memories of playing I had in previous years. I am extremely hard on myself and my game, so I never get a chance to appreciate my time on the court and instead I continually analyze my game to see what I can improve on.
“I realize now that it’s good to have a balance when playing sports. Improvement is necessary to excel at the next level, but it’s easy to lose the game in an instant. Recognizing that you left everything you had on the court is important, because you never know when you will have your last game.”
Being so focused on basketball, most of Guiher’s free time is still spent on the sport.
“Most of my life is dedicated to playing basketball, whether at the high school or with AAU programs including PA Blue Thunder and DuBois Dream,” said the Lady Beaver. “Playing sports gives me an healthy outlet to express myself and my emotions. Without them, I don’t know how I would be able to handle the everyday stresses life throws my way.
“However, outside of basketball, I enjoy spending time with my friends and family and playing with my two dogs.”
She also is involved in both the National Honor Society and Student Council at DuBois Area High School.
The daughter of Brad and Tracie Guiher, the Lady Beaver has two older brothers — Jacob and Dylan — who both played football at DuBois.
She pointed to her parents as her biggest role models.
“Growing up, I have realized how hard they work to give me the best life possible, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the many opportunities that they have given me because of that,” she said. “In turn, I follow in their footsteps by taking complete advantage of the opportunities I have and working my hardest to succeed in everything I do.”