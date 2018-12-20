DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team showed off its new-look roster, and depth, Wednesday night in its season-opener against Ridgway, placing at least two competitors in the Top 3 of all four events on its way to a 107.925-100.625 victory.
DuBois’ victory was spearheaded by sophomore Morgan Allman, who won took home two individual events on her way to winning the all-around with a score of 29.125. Allman claimed top honors in the vault (8.075) and floor (8.175), while adding a second on bars (6.600) and third on beam (6.275).
DuBois got a victory in a third event, as freshman Savannah Morelli put together a fall-free routine in her first varsity beam performance to capture the event by more than a point over senior teammate Heather Gilga, 7:425-6.375. Morelli also was fifth on bars (5.250) in her only other event.
As for Gilga, she joined Allman and freshman Madee Finalle in being the only DuBois athletes to compete in all four events in the night. Finalle was fourth in the all-around (23.850), while Gilga was sixth (21.350).
Finalle enjoyed a steady night in her first varsity meet, placing sixth on floor (7.000) and seventh on vault (7.500), bars (4.175) and beam (5.150). Gilga collected a runner-up finish on beam (6.375) and a third on floor (7.675). The senior also was eighth on vault (7.300) and 12th on bars.
Senior Perrin Chappel added a second-place on vault (7.750) and a third on bars (6.450), while freshman Sara Werner collected a third-place on vault (7.650) in her varsity debut.
“Being our first meet, we definitely know now what we need to work on,” said DuBois coach Taylor Schall. “We had a few mishaps tonight, but we pulled it out in the end. It’s hard going into your first meet and they (Ridgway) will say the same thing. They have already had three meets (counting Wednesday).
“Morgan did well tonight. Everyone did really, especially the ones who had never competed before. Getting out there that first time is always stressful. Now they have that under their belts and will be able to go out and do it better next time.
“We still have some more talent we can use, so we’ll be putting different people and just work towards getting higher scores.”
Ridgway, competing in its third meet of the year under the direction of former DuBois coach Megan Posteraro, took home one victory on the night, as Dom Stage bested Allman on the bars with a score of 6.825. Stage added a fifth on vault (7.600).
Posteraro also got solid performances from Jordan Bundy and Madison Shilk, who were second (26.050) and third (24.775), respectively, in the all-around.
Bundy was fourth on bars (5.550) and beam (5.900) and fifth on floor (7.400). She alsos was ninth on vault (7.200). As for Shilk, she captured a runner-up finish on floor (8.025) while also being fourth on vault (7.650) and sixth on bars (4.625). Shilk was 11th on beam (4.475).
Ridgway’s Marissa Gulnac was fifth in the all-around (22.300). Her best finish was fifth on beam (5.750). Gulnac also was ninth on bars (3.525) and floor (6.075) and 10th on vault (6.950).
Haylee Zimmerman added a fourth on floor (7.450) and sixth on beam (5.250) for Ridgway.
DuBois is now off until Jan. 3 when it hosts St. Marys. Ridgway doesn’t compete again until Jan. 5 at the St. Marys Invitational.
