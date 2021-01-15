BELLEFONTE — And undermanned DuBois gymnastics team made the trek out east on Interstate 80 to Bellefonte Wednesday night and opened its season with a 123-.525-111.400 loss to the Lady Red Raiders.
DuBois competed without returning state medalist Savanah Morelli, who is currently sidelined with an injury, while fellow junior Madee Finalle competed but was not 100 percent because of injury as well.
Senior newcomer Meriele DeCicco stepped up in the face of those injuries and have DuBois a strong overall performance. She placed fourth or better in all four events en route to a runner-up finish in the all-around with a 31.350. Only Bellefonte’s Talia McCloskey posted a better score at 32.925.
DeCicco won the floor (8.275), was third on the vault (8.300) and bars (7.475) and added a fourth on beam (7.300).
Lady Beaver freshman Mya Jones was fifth in the all-around (28.575), while Finalle was sixth (26.325).
Jones’ best performance came on beam, where she placed third with a 7.325. She also had a pair of fourths on vault (8.250) and floor (7.750) and was seventh on bars (5.250).
Finalle was seventh on vault (7.950) and eighth on bars (5.000), beam (6.550) and floor (6.825). Kaden Vansteenberg added a fifth-place finish on bars (6.375).
McCloskey won the bars (7.850) and beam (8.400) for Bellefonte, while teammate Samantha Hackenberg took home top honors on vault (8.350). McCloskey was second (8.325) in that event.
‘We did great for our first meet and dealing with injuries,” said DuBois coach Nicole Finalle. “We only had four competitors on each event, and those four competitors did great and had a team score of 111.
“I am very proud of all the hard work the gymnasts did to prepare for this meet in a short period of time. We hope to be back to a full roster and strength for our next meet.”
DuBois is now off until Jan. 23 when the Lady Beavers travel to the Moon Township Invite. The team’s first home meet is Jan. 25 vs. Ridgway.