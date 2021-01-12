DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics teams enters the 2021 season with a small roster, but what team lacks in quantity will be more than made up in quality.
That’s because all seven team members have experience in the sport, with five having competed for the high school team and two others at the club level.
The team lost just one senior to graduation in Shana Vansteenberg, who competed at states a year ago, placing 19th on vault in the Bronze Division at the Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships.
While the team lost that duo, head coach Nicole Finalle still returns a trio of state qualifiers in juniors Savanah Morelli and Madee Finalle and sophomore Morgan Bojalad.
Morelli brought home a pair medals (Top 5) from the PA Classic while competing in the Bronze Division. She captured silver on the vault (8.700) and a bronze medal on bars (7.700).
Morelli nearly won a couple others medals, as she placed 10th on floor (7.767) and 13th on beam (6.583) en route to an eighth-place finish in the all-around (30.750). She missed a medal in the all-around by 0.350 points.
Finalle also competed in the all-around in the Bronze Division at states, where she finished ninth (28.451). Her best individual finishes were a 10th on bars (5.950) and 12th on beam (6.667).
Bojalad qualified for states on the vault in the Bronze Division as a freshman and placed 28th (7.067).
Head coach Nicole Finalle will call upon all three to once again be leaders, both vocally and competively.
Morelli and Madee Finalle will once again be all-around competitors. Bojalad is working back from an injury and will only compete on bars, beam and floor with a less difficult routine until she is able to return to full strength.
Joining Morelli and the younger Finalle as all-around competitors will be a pair of newcomers — senior Merliele Decicco and freshman Mya Jones. Decicco moved into the school district from New York, where she competed in club gymnastics. Jones competed at the club level as a youth.
Rounding out the roster are senior Kaden Vansteenberg and junior Madison Rhine. Vansteenberg, who missed last season, will compete on vault and uneven bars, while Rhine will compete on beam and floor.
Like all teams, Finalle and her squad are trying to overcome the obstacles presented by COVID-19 and the three-week pause to sports ordered by Gov, Tom Wolf in December.
“It has been very difficult with the restrictions and taking time off in the middle of the season,” said Finalle. “Gymnastics is a sport that takes a lot of time to learn a skill and make routines. The time off, and some gymnast being quarantine, plays a big part in preparing for our meets.
“They are working hard and using our practice time to prepare for the season. The team has a lot of potential if we remain open for practice, healthy and not quarantined. We are hopeful for great season.”
DuBois is set to open the season Wednesday at Bellefonte.
ROSTER
Seniors: Meriele Decicco, Kaden Vansteenberg. Juniors: Madee Finalle, Savanah Morelli, Madison Rhine. Sophomore: Morgan Bojalad. Freshman: Mya Jones.