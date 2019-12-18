DuBOIS — Finally healthy, the DuBois gymnastics team put together its best performance of the young season in its home opener Wednesday, easily beating Ridgway, 114.125-93.100.
That performance put the Lady Beavers just short of the qualifying score (115.000) for the state team championships in their third meet of the season. It certainly helped that the squad got back a pair of starters in Savanah Morelli and Shana VanSteenberg, who both missed Tuesday’s meet at St. Marys in which DuBois scored just 90.400 points.
Morelli and Morgan Allman powered the Lady Beavers Wednesday night.
Allman collected a trio of first places on the floor (8.375), beam (7.850) and bars (7.225) and added a second on vault (8.000) on her way to winning the all-around with a score of 31.450.
Morelli captured the other event win, scoring an 8.075 to edge Allman on vault to land on top the podium. She finished second to Allman on floor (7.350), beam (7.850), bars (7.100) and in the all-around (30.375)
Teammate Madee Finalle placed third in the all-around with a score of 26.325. She was third on both vault (7.600) and beam (7.350) while placing fifth on bars (4.650) and sixth on floor (6.725).
DuBois also got a fourth place from Sara Werner on vault (7.550), while Morgan Bojalad added a fourth on floor (6.925) and fifth on beam (6.125).
“This was the first night we had the full team because we’ve had a lot of illnesses and things going on, so this was a good first meet with everyone where,” said DuBois coach Nicole Finalle. “Our goal this year is to make states, and we’re less than a point away with our score tonight.
“I think we had a good showing tonight, and hopefully we continue to improve moving forward. Our girls are building on their performances each time out. This is more of an individual sport, but it’s nice to get that first win.”
Ridgway was led by Marissa Gulnac, who finished fourth in the all-around with a 25.025. Gulnac was third on floor (7.100), fourth on beam (6.950), fifth on vault (7.425) and seventh on bars (3.550).
Teammate Keyona Gardner collected a fourth place on bars (4.850) and sixth places on vault (7.350) and beam (5.650) en route to a fifth-place finish in the all-around (23.500).
Lady Elker Kayla Reynolds was fifth on floor (6.900)
DuBois is now off until Jan. 4 when it competes in the St. Marys Inivitational.
Ridgway hosts Altoona on Friday.