RIDGWAY — With fewer teams competing in the area compared to other sports, the DuBois gymnastics squad has struggled to have live meets so far this season because of COVID-19.
The team had just its fourth meet of the year Monday in Ridgway, and DuBois came away with its first win as it bested the host Lady Elkers, 116.675-74.925.
DuBois was once again led by senior Meriele DeCicco and freshman Mya Jones, who finished first and second, respectively, in the all-around. DeCicco collected three events wins en route to posting an all-round score of 32.250, while Jones had a 29.50. Teammate Madee Finalle finished third in the all-around with a 26.775.
DeCicco captured top honors on vault (8.550), floor (8.650) and beam (7.950) and added a runner-up finish on bars &.100). Teammate Savanah Morelli won the bars with a 7.300 and was second on beam (6.325).
Jones was second on vault (8.500) and floor (8.350), third on bars (6.675) and fourth on beam (5.975) in placing second to DeCicco in the all-around.
Finalle’s third in the all-around was highlighted by a trio of third-place finishes on vault (8.100), floor (7.250) and beam (6.075). She also was fifth on bars (5.350).
Kaden Vansteenberg added a fourth on bars (5.500) and fifth on vault (7.750), while Morgan Bojalad was fifth on floor (6.625).
Full results for Ridgway were not available.
DuBois’ next meet is next Wednesday (Feb. 17) at home against St. Marys.