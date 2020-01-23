DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team recorded its best team score of the season Wednesday night, but it still wasn’t enough as visiting Altoona came away with a 134.950-120.275 victory.
Altoona’s victory was headlined by an impressive performance from Marissa Stouffer, who scored over a 9.100 or better in all four events en route to winning the all-around with a 37.650.
Stouffer’s best score came on bars (9.750). She also won floor (9.550), beam (9.250) and vault (9.100). Teammate Madison Butterbaugh was second on vault (8.700) and bars (8.225) in her only two events of the evening.
DuBois’ effort was led by Morgan Allman, who finished second in the all-around with a 31.925. She was second on floor (8.675) and third on vault (8.600) while adding a fifth on beam (8.000) and seventh on bars (6.650).
Teammates Madee Finalle and Savannah Morelli finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the all-around with scores of 30.300 and 29.650.
Finalle’s best finish was a fourth on floor (8.350). She also was fifth on vault (8.300), seventh on beam (7.300) and eighth on bars (6.350).
Morelli captured silver on beam with an 8.150. She added a seven on vault (8.200), ninth on bars (6.2350) and was 11th on floor (7.050).
Sara Werner added a sixth on floor (7.900) and an eighth on vault (8.100), while Morgan Bolajad had three Top 10 finishes on floor (7th, 7.800), beam (9th, 6.500) and bars (10th, 5.150).
DuBois is back in action Friday at Ridgway.