DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team collected four first-place finishes Wednesday night against Bellefonte, but the visiting Lady Red Raiders used their depth to come away with the overall victory, 118.200-111.125.
DuBois was led by sophomore Savanah Morelli, who placed in the Top 5 of all four individual events to capture the all-around title for the night with a score of 30.950.
She bested Bellefonte’s Samantha Hackenberg (29.675) by more than a point.
Morelli won the beam, as she was the lone competitor to score in the 8s with an 8.100. She also was the runner-up on vault (8.400) and was third on bars (6.750). Morelli added a fifth-place on on floor (7.700).
Junior teammate Morgan Allman captured a pair of victories on vault (8.500) and floor (8.500) and added a second on beam (7.800). She did not compete on bars and therefore wasn’t part of the all-around battle.
Lady Beaver Madee Finalle placed third in the all-around (26.950). Her best event finish was a fifth on vault (8.200). She was sixth on both beam (6.750) and floor (7.650) and eighth on bars (4.350).
Morgan Bojalad collected a pair of seventh-place finishes on beam (6.675) and bars (4.400) and was eighth on floor (6.950), while Sara Werner placed eighth on vault (7.950) and ninth on beam (6.050).
Shana Vansteenberg was DuBois’ third entrant in the all-around, placing sixth (19.540). She posted Top 10 finishes on bars (9th, 2.450), vault (10th, 7.600) and beam (10th, 4.100).
The fourth event win in the meet went to Bellefonte’s Sarah Conner on bars (7.800). Hackenberg finished second to her teammate in that event (7.150) and was third on vault (8.300), fifth on beam (6.750) and seventh on floor (7.475).
DuBois (1-3) is off until next Saturday (Jan. 18) when it travels to the Moon Township Invite.