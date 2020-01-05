ST. MARYS — The DuBois gymnastics team put together a strong showing Saturday at the St. Marys Invite, brining home 12 medals while competing in the Bronze Division.
Savanah Morelli captured the Lady Beavers lone gold medal, as she took home top honors on the beam. Morelli also won a bronze on bars and added a fourth-place on vault.
Teammate Madee Finalle enjoyed the best all-around day for DuBois. She placed fourth on bars and sixth on both vault and beam en route to winning a bronze medal in the all-around.
Morgan Bojalad also collected three Top 10 finishes on bars (5th), floor (9th) and beam (10th). Sara Werner added an eighth-place on beam, while Shana Vansteenberg was 10th in the all-around.
No further results were available from the invitational.
DuBois has a pair of meets this week. The Lady Beavers travel to Altoona this evening before hosting Bellefonte on Wednesday.