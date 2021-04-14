DuBOIS — It looked like smooth sailing for the DuBois Beavers varsity baseball team for the first four innings against the Punxsutawney Chucks Tuesday afternoon at Showers Field, as the home team held a 6-0 lead. But after a late surge by the Chucks made things interesting, the Beavers held on for a 6-5 win.
"I'm extremely happy with the win," DuBois head coach Todd Stiner said. "Punxsy's a good team and they always are. They're a tough squad to beat ... It was a good team win."
DuBois got going in the bottom of the second inning when Bryson Dinkfelt led the inning off with a double that bounced off the wall. Two runs scored whenever Austin Mitchell hit into a fielder's choice that scored Dinkfelt — then a throwing error on the play scored Trenton Gaffney to give the Beavers a 2-0 lead.
DuBois then scored three more runs in the bottom of the third with two outs. After Alex Pasternak and Dinkfelt drew walks from Chucks pitcher Isaac London, Gaffney ripped a single that brought home Pasternak for the 3-0 lead. Nathan Tyler then poked one through the infield past diving Punxsy first baseman Carter Savage to bring in Dinkfelt for a 4-0 lead. Gaffney ended up scoring to give DuBois a 5-0 lead after Tyler got caught in a rundown in a pickoff attempt.
Gaffney led the Beavers at the plate with two hits and an RBI.
"Trenton's on fire," Stiner said. "Even if he's not getting hits, he's getting on base. He's on at least three times a game — staying in with two strikes every at bat. Two strikes and he goes the other way. He had a big double and another base hit in the hole that was huge."
Beavers pitcher Garrett Starr added to his cause in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI single to put DuBois up 6-0. On the mound, Starr when five and a third innings — the first four of which were scoreless.
"I tip my hat to Garrett Starr," Stiner said. "He threw an outstanding game with one walk — always worked ahead of hitters. He did a great job. He just kind of got up in his pitch count where we didn't want to go much farther. So we brought in Alex and Chandler did an incredible job pitching out of it."
Punxsutawney started its comeback with production from the bottom of its order after Zeke Bennett tripled in the top of the fifth and London had an RBI single to bring him in to cut the DuBois lead to 6-1.
All nine Chucks took to the plate in the top of the sixth, when Dakota Long started things off with a double. Peyton Hetrick made it back-to-back on doubles, driving in Long to cut the lead to 6-2. Jake Henretta then knocked a triple to right field, scoring Hetrick and making it home himself on a throwing error to third. A wild pitch by Pasternak, who relieved Starr at that time, scored Bennett a few batters later to put the Chucks within one run of the Beavers.
DuBois tried to get momentum back in the bottom of the sixth — and they did just that with pinch hitter Michael Orzechowski leading off with a single. However, Chandler Ho's bunt was caught by a diving Savage — who relieved London on the mound — and Orzechowski was quickly doubled up at first.
"One of the hardest things in baseball is to be able to come off the bench and help your team," Stiner said. "A big thing here is Michael Orzechowski had a huge single in the sixth inning. We're anticipating we're going to get a sac bunt down here and have a runner in scoring position with (hitters) two and three coming up. That was huge for him. It just didn't work out with the bunt."
After Starr grounded out, Ho took to the mound for the Beavers to try and finish things off, but Punxsutawney had other plans. Alex Phillips led off with a single to right field. But as Dakota Long was at the plate, a pickoff attempt by Ho got Phillips in a run down that eventually resulted in the out. Long then blasted a single that led to Hetrick hitting into a fielder's choice — as Pasternak at first made a difficult throw to second get lead runner Long. From there, Ho struck out Henretta looking to end the threat and to escape with the 6-5 win.
"They put some pressure on us in the seventh inning," Stiner said. "A leadoff single. And what a steal by getting the pickoff there. Then they get another single. Alex had a very tough play there throwing over top of that runner to get the force at second. Otherwise they would've gotten in scoring position.
Although they came out with a hard-fought victory, Stiner said there are certain things his ball club needs to work on.
"We just can't be complacent and we can't be satisfied with the lead," Stiner said. "It's a perfect example why every inning, you need to try and score. We had some opportunities to do that and just let them go by ... There's some little things and mental mistakes we're making. We still need to keep working. We're not thinking ahead. That's our mistakes where we're not thinking ahead. We need to get that cleaned up."
DuBois moves to 4-2 on the year and plays at Brookville today.
"Overall, we're ecstatic with the win," Stiner said. "They're always a tough team to beat and it gives us some momentum for (Wednesday) against Brookville."