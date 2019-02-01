DuBOIS — The District 4/9 Class AAA Team Wrestling Championships are set for Saturday at DuBois Area High School with a field of six teams set to compete for the lone qualifying spot for the state duals next weekend in Hershey.
This is year No. 3 for the combined team event featuring teams from both Districts 4 and 9, with each district coming away with the title the past two years.
DuBois beat St. Marys, 35-29, in the finals two years ago for its six district team crown, while D-4’s Shikellamy bested DuBois, 37-31, in last year’s championship match.
However, Shikellamy’s title was vacated after it wrestled at team states when it was discovered the Braves used an ineligible wrestler in the District 4/9 championship event.
Given those unfortunate circumstances, DuBois looks to get back to the top of the mountain in the D-4/9 team race as the Beavers enter this weekend as the top seed.
The Beavers (11-2) have a bye into the semifinals along with second-seeded Selinsgrove (10-2), a District 4 school.
DuBois enters the duals on a two-match slide, having lost at home to Brookville (40-24) last Thursday and at Brockway (39-32) this past Tuesday. Brookville and Brockway are the first and fourth seeds, respectively, in this weekend’s District 9 Class AA Team Tournament.
Prior to those losses, the Beaver won their first 11 dual meets, including a close 37-36 win against sixth-seeded Clearfield on Dec. 14.
As for Selinsgrove, the Seals’ are 0-1 against teams in the field having dropped a tight 33-32 contest to fourth-seeded Shikellamy on Jan. 15. Selinsgrove only other loss came at Central Mountain (58-15) in its opening dual meet of the season on Dec. 11.
The event kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. with the quarterfinal round that features battles along district lines.
Third-seeded Cranberry meets Clearfield in a battle of D-9 schools in one quarterfinal match, while District 4 foes Shikellamy (4th seed) and Williamsport (5th seed) square off in the other a the same time on adjacent mats.
Cranberry moved up to Class AAA this season after forging a co-op with nearby Oil City, which is actually a District 10 school. However, since Cranberry is hosting the co-op, the program remains a District 9 one.
The Berries come into the duals sporting a 7-2 record but have faced no one enetring the team event. Cranberry’s two losses have come at the hands of Johnsonburg (36-31 on Dec. 21) and Warren (40-24 on Jan. 15). Johnsonburg is the fifth seed for the D-9 Class AA duals.
Sixth-seeded Clearfield has a 4-5 record and faced just one team (DuBois) entered the team event.
The winner of the Cranberry-Clearfield match gets Selinsgrove in the semifinals, which are slated to begin around 1:30 p.m.
As for the D-4 quarterfinal, fourth-seeded Shikellamy (6-4) and fifth-seeded Williamsport (3-4) meet in a rematch from a Jan. 8 contest Williamsport won at home 39-34).
However, Shik has won four matches in a row and five of its last seven since that loss at Williamsport. The Braves also own the win Selinsgrove, while the fifth-seeded Millionaires have yet to face the Seals.
The winner of the Shik-Williamsport contest advances to face DuBois.
The semifinals winners meet for the title at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.
The District 4/9 Class AAA champ moves on to wrestle next Thursday (Feb. 7) at 8 p.m. in Hershey against the winner of Monday’s preliminary round match between the District 11 runner-up and fourth-place team from District 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.