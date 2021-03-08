ALTOONA — It wasn’t easy, but DuBois senior Chandler Ho battled his way out of the newly created PIAA Class AAA West Super Regional Wrestling Tournament this past weekend and will end his Beavers career on the podium in Hershey on Saturday.
The only question left, what medal will Ho win after collecting an eighth place one a year ago at 138 pounds, the weight he’s competing in this year as well. The trip to Hershey is the third of Ho’s standout career.
Clearfield junior Oliver Billotte wasn’t as fortunate, as he saw his season come to and end Altoona short of winning his second state medal in as many years as he finsished fifth at 285 pounds.
Although the PIAA announced last week that all wrestlers who qualified for the two Super Regional Tournaments would be considered “state qualifiers,” it was far from a certainty Ho or Billotte would reach the medal rounds this year with the West Super Regional featuring wrestlers from three different regions — Northwest (Districts 6, 7, 8, 9), Southwest (District 7) and Southcentral (District 3).
Ho was in a deep 138-pound weight class that featured seven returning state qualifiers (4 returning medalists) and eight of the Top 11 wrestlers ranked in the state according to papowerwrestling.com — all vying for one of four spots to Hershey.
A big key for Ho (25-5) advancing was winning his quarterfinal bout against Dallastown junior Caden Dobbins (22-5). The Beaver made a reversal late in the second period stand up in a 2-1 victory.
The win put Ho, ranked No. 7 in the state, in the semifinals against second-ranked Cole Homet (27-2), a junior from Waynesburg who was the Southwest Region champ. Homet already has two state medals (5th, 7th) on his resume.
Homet opened the scoring with a takedown with 49 seconds left in the opening period, but Ho countered with a reversal late in the period to even things at 2-2. Homet chose bottom in the third and quickly reversed Ho to make it 4-2.
The Beaver senior escaped at the midway point of the second to get back within a point, but he could get no closer. Ho chose bottom in the third but couldn’t escape Homet, who rode him the entire final two minutes.
Homet went on to lose 12-2 in the finals to Franklin Regional junior Finn Solomon (32-2) in a rematch of the Southwest Regional finals.
As for Ho, he bounced back in a big way and scored a 7-5 win against Central Dauphin senior Josh Miller (24-2), the Southcentral champ who entered the weekend ranked fourth in the state.
Miller was fresh off a 14-8 win against Altoona senior Matt Sarbo in the consy quarterfinal, a win that eliminated the Mountain Lion who beat Ho in last weekend’s regional final.
After a scoreless first period vs. Miller, Ho used a big second period that featured a reversal and takedown to lead 4-1. Miller then escaped in the third to make it 4-2, but Ho quickly took him down to all but seal the win.
Both wrestlers got late points on a technical violation and stalling, which set the final at 7-5 in Ho’s favor as he officially punched his ticket back to Hershey.
The Beaver then capped his day with a 6-3 victory against Chartiers Valley sophomore Dylan Evans (31-7) in the consolation finals to take home third place.
Ho scored takedowns in each of the first two periods in the win, adding escapes in the second and third periods against Evans, who came into the weekend ranked fifth in the state after placing eighth a year ago.
“Chandler is getting more confident, and that is a dangerous thing for his opponents,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “He is motivated this year and working hard everyday.
“Mixing it up with Coach (Garrett) Brown everyday has helped him build confidence and the stamina to wrestle through tough matches. Coach Brown has been instrumental in getting Chandler ready this year.”
Billotte (22-5), who came in ranked fourth in the state, lost his opening bout 5-1 to Red Land’s Dylan Rodenhaber (20-3), who came in ranked No. 8.
That dropped the Bison into the consolation quarterfinals, where he rebounded with s 5-2 win vs. Garden Spot senior Dustin Swanson (21-6), a returning eighth-place medalist himself.
The two wrestled a scoreless first period. Billotte then chose down to start the second period and garnered the escape to go up 1-0. Swanson chose down to start the third and escaped to make it 1-1. However, Billotte took Swanson down twice in the final period to win the match 5-2.
The win set up a consolation semifinal matchup with Greensburg Salem junior William McChesney (23-6), the third-ranked wrestlers in the state who placed seventh a year ago. McChesney was pinned in the semifinals in 52 seconds by Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon.
The pair wrestled a scoreless opening period before trading escapes in the second and third periods. Unfortunately for Billotte, McChesney notched a pair of takedowns in the final 38 seconds to come away with a 5-2 victory.
Billotte then received a medical forfeit from Rodenhaber to take fifth, which means Billotte could compete Saturday at states if one of the Top four finishers drop out for some reason.
The night ended with a bang as Hempfield senior Isaiah Vance (33-1) beat Schon (36-1) 7-2 in the heaabyweight finals in a battle of the top two ranked kids (Schon No. 1, Vance No. 2). Both were state runner-ups a year ago — Schon at 220 and Vance at 285.
Vance took down Schon in all three periods en route to the win, handing Schon just the seventh loss of his career (3 came his freshman season).