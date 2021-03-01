ALTOONA — The DuBois and St. Marys wrestling teams enjoyed a solid day Saturday at the Class AAA Northwest Regional Tournament at Altoona, as the schools’ six combined entrants all won at least one match with four of them landing on the podium.
DuBois senior Chandler Ho led that contingent was he finished as a regional runner-up for the second straight year and kept alive his dream of reaching states for the third straight season by advancing to this Saturday’s West Super Regional — which also will be held at Altoona.
Only the Top 2 finishers Saturday advanced to the new Super Regional, which was created because of COVID-19. It will serve as the de facto early rounds of the PIAA Championships and feature a majority of the top wrestlers in the state as the Northwest, Southwest (WPIAL) and Southcentral (District 3) regions converge on Altoona.
The top four finishers will move on to Hershey and be guaranteed medal as eight wrestlers in each weight class will battle it out at states to see what medal they win this year.
Ho was one of three Beavers to medal Saturday. Freshman Davey Aughenbaugh (120) and sophomore Brendan Orr (126) both placed fourth at their respective weight classes.
That trio was joined on the podium by St. Marys senior Nick Crisp, who finished third at 172 and was one short of making the Super Regional.
Ho (22-4), who placed eighth at states last year, went 2-1 on the day and recorded a pair of bonus-point victories on his way to the finals.
He opened with a 17-2 technical fall of Brashear junior Jermaine Williams (4-4), which ended just 33 seconds into the second period.
Ho took down Williams just 13 seconds in, then turned him four different times for nearfall points to lead 14-0 after one period. A pair of takedows in the second finally ended things.
That win set up a semifinal showdown with Central Mountain junior Taylor Weaver, the D-6 runner-up who scored a 7-4 win vs. District 10 champ Logan Carrick of McDowell in the quarters. Weaver beat Ho in the regular season, 5-3, in the Beaver’s first attempt to get to 100 wins during the Central Mountain Quad Match.
Things went much different this time around, as Ho dominated Weaver in a 14-0 major decision. Ho used takedowns in each of the first two periods to take a 5-0 lead into the third before pouring in it.
Weaver chose neutral in the third, but it was Ho who got the takedown, then turned the Wildcat three different times for backpoints.
Ho got another rematch in the finals, this one against Altoona senior Matt Sarbo, who beat the Beaver 5-2 earlier this year in the third-place bout at the Powerade Tournament.
Unlike in the semis, Ho wasn’t able to avenge his earlier loss as Sarbo came away with a 7-2 victory to capture his fourth straight regional crown in a battle of 100-win wrestlers (Sarbo is currently 113-17, Ho is 106-37).
Ho’s runner-up finish secured him a trip to the Super Regional because Weaver back to place third, meaning no true second place match was needed because Ho had already beat the Wildcat in the tourney.
Aughenbaugh and Orr both put together 2-2 days on their way to fourth-place finishes for DuBois.
Aughenbaugh (17-6), the District 4/9 champ, opened his day by pinning Brashear’s Williams Davenport (4-3) in 2:25 in the 120-pound quarterfinals. The Beaver then lost 7-1 in the semifials to Altoona sophomore Caleb Fasick (12-7), who Aughenbaugh pinned in the teams’ regular season dual meet. Fasick hit a big five-point move late in the first period that proved to be the difference.
The loss dropped the Beaver into the consolation bracket, where Aughenbaugh bounced back by pinning Allderdice’s Dylan Mayer (7-2), the D-8 champ, in the third period in 4:30. Aughenbaugh was leading 7-0 at the time.
The Beaver’s tourney and season ended one bout later though, as Williamsport freshman Devin Harris (10-8) came away with a hard-fought 7-6 win vs. Aughenbaugh in the consy finals.
Aughenbaugh nearly pulled out the win late, as he took down Harris to make it 7-6 but couldn’t quite turn Harris for the necessary backpoints to win. Aughenbaugh beat Harris, 7-2, in last week’s district final.
Even had Aughenbaugh won, he would have finished no better than third as Fasick lost in the finals to Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey, 8-0. Fasick beat Harris, 10-3, in the true second place match to advance to the Super Regional.
As for Orr (12-10), he knocked off Cathedral Prep senior Philip Stark (D-10 champ), 3-2 in the quarterfinals to begin his day.
Orr grabbed the lead with a takedown with 42 seconds left in the opening period, then added to it with an escape from the bottom position in the second. It appeared Orr might take that 3-0 advantage to the third, but Stark recorded a takedown with 10 seconds left to make it 3-2.
Stark (9-3) chose down in the third, but never got out as Orr rode the Rambler the entire period to come away with the one-point victory. Orr was then pinned in the first period in the semifinals by eventual champion Luke Simcox (20-2), a freshman from Central Mountain who was the D-6 champ as well.
Orr rebounded by pinning Meadville sophomore Alex Kinder (6-4) but lost the consy finals to Williamsport sophomore Carter Weaver (19-3), 6-3, in a rematch of the D-4/9 finals.
Weaver led just 3-2 entering the third but helped seal the win with an escape and takedown before Orr managed a late escape to set the final. The bout was much closer than a week ago when Weaver won 13-1.
Had Orr beat Weaver, he would have earned the chance to wrestle State College senior Owen Woolcott (12-5) in a true second place bout. Woolcott advanced as the runner-up, having beaten Weaver 10-5 in the semis.
DuBois had a fourth wrestler compete Saturday, with senior Ryan Gildersleeve (160 pounds) being the lone Beaver to wrestle in in the evening in what was a split session tourney (106-138, 145-285) to help with capacity sizes and social distancing.
Gildersleeve (15-10) went 1-2 on the day as his Beaver career came to an end. He opened the day with an 8-1 loss to Jackson Spires (14-4), the D-10 champ, but rebounded by pinning Brashear’s Hussein Mganga (3-4), the D-8 champ, in 1:52. The Beaver was leading that bout 8-0 at the time of the fall.
Gildersleeve then met Selinsgrove’s Coy Bastian in a rematch of last week’s disrict finals and Bastian once again beat the Beaver, this time 10-1. Bastian went to finish second, as he bested Spires, 7-5, in a true second place match top advance. Bastian beat Gildersleeve, 15-5, a week ago.
When it came to St. Marys, Crisp competed Saturday along with sophomore Waylon Wehler (189 pounds).
Crisp (15-1), the D-4/9 champ, closed out his Dutchmen career with a strong day, going 2-1 to place third.
The Dutchman had a bye into the semifinals, where he suffered his lone loss of the season at the hands of State College senior Lance Urbas (16-2), a returning regional runner-up and state qualifier.
Crisp bounced back from that setback to capture a pair of consy bracket victories.
He used a third-period escape to edge Cathedral Prep sophomore Owen Shetler (6-7), 1-0, in the consy semis before upending Clearfield freshman Carter Chamberlain, 7-3, for third place in yet another district finals rematch.
Crisp held a slim 3-2 entering the third period against Chamberlain on the strength of three nearfall points in the second before the Bison scored a reversal.
Chamberlain led Crisp up to start the third. The Dutchman was awarded a point when Chamberlain was called for fleeing the mat, then Crisp all but secure the win when took down Chamberlain just past the midway point of the period for a 7-2 lead.
The Bison escaped with 39 seconds left, but Crisp fought him off on his feet to claim third place. Crisp didn’t get the chance to wrestle again as Urbas finished as the runner-up after losing 7-1 in the finals to three-time regional champ Trey Kibe of Mifflin County.
Wehler (15-2), the D4/9 champ at 189, went 1-2 in his first trip to regionals after missing the postseason a year ago because of injury.
He started his day by pinning General McLane senior James Laird (19-5) in 1:49. Laird was seeking his 100th career win in the bout. Wehler then ran into a buzzsaw in Altoona senior Carson Manville, the D-6 champ, in the semifinals. Manville tech falled the Dutchman, 18-3 in 5:39.
Wehler, he dropped into the consy bracket where he suffered a 7-0 loss to Meadville junior Griffin Buzzell (12-2). Buzzell then pinned Laird in 10 seconds in the third place but loss to Rossman, 7-3, in a true second place bout.
Laird did get win No. 100 in the consy semifinals before seeing his career end at the hands of Buzzell in stunning fashion.
A full photo gallery of all area competitors at regionals will be available by Monday night on the Courier Express website at www.thecourierexpress.com.