DuBOIS — Senior Chandler Ho has experienced quite the journey as a three-sport athlete at DuBois Area High School, particularly on the wrestling mat.
Unlike a lot of wrestlers, Ho reached the varsity level as a freshman with some added pressure on his shoulders following in the footsteps of older brother Kolby, who was a senior in Chandler’s freshman campaign in 2017-18.
By that point, Kolby was already a two-time state qualifier who was on the verge of reaching 100 wins entering his senior year. Kolby went on to finish second in the state as a senior at 145 pounds for his first state medal. The elder Ho still ranks eighth in program history in wins (120-29).
Chandler Ho went 27-6 as a freshman wrestling alongside his brother and captured a District 4/9 title before an injury forced him to withdraw from the Northwest Regional Tournament that year.
Kolby’s success left a family legacy that looked like it would be hard to live up to, but now as a senior, Chandler has done just that and done it his own way.
Through their junior years, the brothers posted similar records — Kolby 85-24 and Chandler 84-33 — with each having placed second at regionals once and qualified for states twice.
Kolby had one more D-4/9 title than his younger brother (2-1), but Chandler did something as a junior that his older brother didn’t — land on the podium at states in Hershey (8th at 138).
The similarities between the two carried into their senior years, where both made the decision to continue their wrestling careers at the Division I level. Kolby chose to wrestle at George Mason University back in 2018, while Chandler his headed to Clarion University where he plans to major in either criminal justice or business.
Ironically, the two will be teammates again when Chandler joins the Golden Eagle program as Kolby transferred to CUP prior to the current college season. The younger Ho is excited for what the future holds and to be reuniting on the mat with his brother.
“I chose Clarion because I really like the coaching staff,” said Chandler Ho. “Wrestling at the Division 1 level (will be) a big accomplishment, but there is always room for involvement. And, I’m really excited to wrestle on the same team with Kolby again.”
Until then, Chandler has his senior year to finish, which to this point is proving to be yet another successful season for the Beaver.
He hit another major milestone on Saturday, and in the process put his name alongside his brother’s in yet another part if the DuBois history books.
Ho went 2-1 at the Central Mountain Duals, which were the 100 and 101st victories in his career. He hit the 100-win milestone in the team’s second dual meet of the day when he beat Southern Columbia’s Ian Yoder, 6-1, for DuBois’ lone victory in a 57-3 setback to the state power Tigers. Yoder is a 91-win wrestler himself after Saturday.
With the win, Ho joined his brother in DuBois’ Century Club as its 15th member. The younger Ho’s 101 wins currently put him 14th on that list, as TJ Stanton (100-46) ended his Beavers’ career with exactly 100 wins.
Ho is more than just a wrestler at DuBois though, as he also competes in football and baseball for the Beavers.
“I love that in order to be good ay any sport, you have to work and put extra work in, which will help you in real life when you get older,” said Ho. “Wrestling is my favorite though. I just love how it’s an individual sport and how it’s all on yourself (to succeed). I also love the fact that how much work you put in will be your outcome.”
Ho said his favorite sports moment was winning his Class AAA medal at state wrestling last year because, “it showed all the hard work I put in finally paid off.”
Outside of his high school sports, Ho likes to golf, bowl and fish. He also enjoys hanging out with his friends, spending time with family and doing extra workouts that help with wrestling.
The son of Henry and Katie Ho, the Beaver senior also has an older sister Maddison (2020 graduate), who was a two-sport athlete (softball, competitive cheer) at DuBois.
Being so family-oriented, Ho pointed to his late Uncle Jim Ho as his role model. His uncle passed away last April shortly after watching Chandler capture his first PIAA medal in Hershey.
“He was the type of guy that would take his shirt off his back for anyone,” he said. “He was such a hard-working and kind-hearted man, and I’ve always looked up to him. I have dedicated my wrestling career to him.”