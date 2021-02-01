MONROEVILLE — For the second time in three weekend, the DuBois wrestling team headed to the Monroeville Convention Center to compete, this time participating in the prestigious Powerade Tournament over the weekend.
The event, normally held at Canon-McMillan High School, was a smaller version of itself as it moved to the convention center this year because of COVID-19, with some schools deciding not to compete this year.
However, it still drew some of best schools in the state, and nearby Ohio, as 44 teams scored points in the rugged event. Malvern prep won the team crown with245.5 points, while Waynesburg was second with 223.5.
DuBois finished in the upper-half of the team race as it collected 58.5 points to place 17th as squad. That is the same place the team finished a year ago when then senior Ed Scott captured his second straight Powerade title to be the Beavers’ lone medalist.
This time around DuBois landed a pair of wrestlers on the podium — senior Chandler Ho was fourth at 138 pounds and junior Austin Mitchell eighth at 145. The duo were two of the eight Beavers to win a bout on the weekend and among the four who won at least two.
Ho, who also reached the second day a year ago but fell one win short of a medal, found himself right in the thick of things Saturday as he reached the semifinals at 145 to assure himself of his first Powerade medal.
The Beaver senior opened his weekend with a pair of bonus-point victories. He pinned Derry’s Nicholas Reeping in 2:24 while leading 8-0 in the Round of 32 before recording an 18-3 technical fall in 3:29 against Canon-McMillan’s Andrew Fedorchick in the Round of 16.
Ho then used a third-period takedown to best Hempfield’s Lucas Kapusta, 3-2, to reach the semifinals, where wound up on the other end of a close match — this one a 2-1 setback to Jake Niffenegger of LaSalle, Ohio. Niffenegger, a state runner-up in Ohio, went to lose 6-3 in the finals to Waynesburg’s Cole Homet.
As for Ho, the loss dropped him into the consolation bracket where he bounced back with a 7-3 win against Malvern Prep’s Reed Fulmer. However, Ho dropped a 5-2 decision in the consy finals to Altoona senior Matt Sarbo in a battle of past state medalists. Sarbo used a takedown with 52 seconds remaining to seal his victory.
Mitchell took a much different path to the medal podium at 145.
He opened his weekend by pinning Mt. Pleasant’s Conor Johnson in the Round of 32 but then suffered a 4-0 loss in the Round of 16 at the hands of Chase Henderson of Walsh-Jesuit (Ohio). The setback dropped Mitchell into the loser’s bracket, where he ripped off three straight wins to reach the medal rounds.
He started that journey with a 15-0 technical fall of Laurel’s Charles Knepp in 2:59. Mitchell scored all 15 points in the second period, turning Knepp six different times for backpoints from the top position.
The Beaver then beat Central Mountain’s Rocco Serafini, 10-4, before pinning Thomas Jeffeson’s Kale Buckiso in 4:40 in the blood round. The duo went to the third period scoreless before scoring reversal, with Mitchell pinning.
With a medal secured, Mitchell proceeded to drop his final two bouts.
He was tech falled 15-0 in the consy quarters by Norwin’s John Altieri, who went to place third. Altieri was fourth at Class AAA states a year ago. Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn then edged the Beaver 2-0 when he took down Mitchell seven seconds into overtime in their seventh-place match.
Beyond its two medalists, DuBois had three wrestlers — Davey Aughenbaugh (120), Jake Krause (152) and Ryan Gildersleve (160) — got 2-2 in their respective weight classes and fall two wins short of the medal rounds.
Cadin Delaney (132), Ryan White (172) and Zack Gallagher (215) finished the weekend 1-2, while Aubree Donahue (106), Kameron Knisely (106), Kam Stevenson (113), Brendan Orr (126), Andrea Wilmoth (152) and Ja’Reese Stowe were all 0-2.
The Beavers are back in action Wednesday at home against Altoona.