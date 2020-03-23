DuBois’ Maddy Ho comes from a sports family, but that doesn’t mean things have always come easy for the Lady Beaver senior in the athletics world.
Instead, she has constantly pushed herself to be the best she can be while leaning on different people to help make that happen as a two-sport athlete.
Ho has played played softball since Little League and been a starter at the varsity level since she was a sophomore — something she pointed out as being her greatest sports accomplishment.
She also participated in the more non-traditional sport of competitive cheerleading since her freshman year and earned two letters in that.
Of the two, Ho said softball is her favorite.
“When I am on the field, I can feel the energy of the crowd,” she said. “Through good and bad, the team is always there to support you. We win and lose as a team. We support each other and give each other confidence.
“When I’m in the field I feel the pressure. The pressure is there because I care and I don’t want to let the team down. There are so many reasons to love the sports I contribute to, especially softball.
“What I like best about playing sports is being part of not only a team, but also a family.”
As much as she loves the sport, there was a time Ho thought about stepping away from it when things weren’t going as well. She stayed the course though, thanks to Matt Roush, who has served as a coach Ho has played on from Little League up through high school.
“My role model would have to be my softball coach since I was a kid, Mr. Roush,” said Ho. “My coach has been there through everything. He was the one who convinced me to stay when I was on the edge of quitting.
“He has showed me that no matter how hard things get, no matter how much someone or something is bothering you, you don’t give up on something you love.”
With Roush’s guidance, Ho has enjoyed a successful high school career in both sports, having gone to states in both softball and competitive cheerleading.
She added that competitive cheerleading is really no different than any other sport.
“You have to be just as conditioned to be the best while you compete,” she said. “You have to push through the pain and block it out. You have to go out there, have courage and give it your all, just as you would with any other sport.
She even recently added a new sport to her resume — wrestling — which her brothers Kolby (2018 graduate) and Chandler (current junior) have excelled at.
Ho had watched her brothers wrestle her whole life, but decided to give the sport a try herself for the first time and competed at the Pennsylvania High School Girls State Wrestling Championships in Gettysburg earlier this month.
“I did not do very well, although I went out there and gave it my all,” said Ho. “I had fun while doing it. I have not wrestled my whole life, in fact I wrestled for two weeks. I wanted to just go have fun and try my best.
“My brothers are wrestlers, in fact one (Kolby Ho) is a D-I wrestler for George Mason University. I grew up around wrestling, and I know a lot about it. I also wanted to get into better shape, so I put myself on the mat.”
Ho is currently waiting to see if she will be able to play her senior year of softball and put on a DuBois uniform again with school and all sports activities currently halted because of the coronavirus.
“The postponement of school and sports has affected me because sports keep me occupied and because I always had something to look forward to after a very busy day,” said Ho.
Outside of her sports, Ho is involved in the Interact Club at DuBois, which goes out into the community to help people. She also enjoys spending time with her family.
The daughter of Henry and Katie Ho and Cory and Alicia Spangler, she also enjoys spending time with her large family. Outside brothers Kolby and Chandler, she also has many half and step brothers and sisters.
“I try my best to spend as much time with my family and friends as I can,” she said. “I may not get much free time, but they mean just as much to me, if not more, than everything else that I have going on.”
After graduation, Ho plans to attend college to become a neonatal nurse. She also hopes to play softball in college.