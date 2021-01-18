MONROEVILLE — The DuBois and Brookville wrestling teams traveled to the Pittsburgh Area on Saturday to compete in the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament and combined to bring home 18 medals — a group headlined by Beaver senior Chandler Ho who captured an individual title at 138 pounds.
The two area schools competed on different sides of the event — Brookville in Division 1 and DuBois in Division 2 — and had no head-to-head matchups at the Monroeville Convention and Events Center in an event that had a much different look than your normal regular season tournament.
Because of cautions taken in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was split into the two separate tournaments — Division 1 and Division 2 — as eight mats were spread out inside the convention center.
Each of those two divisions featuring two pools per weight class to determine who wrestled in the placement bouts for the Top 8 as a way to limit exposure among the large number of competitors. Wrestlers had to place in the Top 4 in their pool to advance to the placement bouts, with pool winners battling for first and a second and so on to determine the medals for first through eighth place.
DuBois had 10 of its 12 entrants capture overall medals while competing in the 12-team Division 2. The Beavers had three pool champions, as Brendan Orr (126) and Austin Mitchell (145) joined Ho in accomplishing that honor to help the Beavers to a third-place finish in the Section 2 team standings with 127.5 points). Fort LeBoeuf (189) won the team crown, while Kiski Area (169.5) was second.
Over in Section 1, Brookville collected a sixth-place finish in the teams standings with 147.5 points. Malvern Prep won the Section 1 team title with 204.5 points, with Chestnut Ridge finishing a very close second with 201.
The Raiders had a pair of pool champions in returning state medalists Owen Reinsel (120) and Nathan Taylor (285), but both fell to tough opponents in the finals of their respective weight classes.
Brookville had eight of its 16 entrants win medals on the day, as the two-pool system allowed for teams to have two entrants at each weight class if they wanted. Brookville had two wrestlers at five different weights.
Ho led the charge for the Beavers, and the area, at the event as he put together a 3-0 day, scoring bonus points in all three of his victories.
In pool action, Ho tech falled West Mifflin’s Logan Chedwick, 18-3 in 3:58, before pinning Kiski’s Ethan Connor in 2:17 to win the pool. Ho led that bout 9-1 at the time of the fall.
The Beaver senior then rallied to beat St. Joseph Catholic Academy senior Amonn Ohl in the overall finals in a battle of multi-time state qualifiers who have both landed on the podium. Ho was eighth a year ago, while Ohl was sixth as a freshman.
After a scoreless first period, Ohl used a pair of second-period reversals to take a 4-2 lead into the third. However, Ho seized control in the final period when he reversed Ohl to his back for a four-point move. Ohl managed to escape, only to be taken down by Ho before he secured the fall in 5:10.
Ho was joined in the event finals by teammates Orr and Mitchell, both of whom went 2-0 with a pin to win their pool bracket.
Orr edged Penn-Trafford’s Ryan Auel, 1-0, in the pool finals but then suffered a 9-1 defeat at the hands of Trinity freshman Blake Reihner in the 126-pound finals.
Mitchell built an 8-0 lead on Berlin’s Brandon Tressler before pinning the Mountaineer to win his 145-pound pool, but the Beaver then dropped a 10-0 finals contest to Trinty freshman Bodie Morgan.
DuBois had no wrestlers compete for third place but had five wrestlers — Davey Aughenbaugh (120), Cadin Delaney (132), Ryan Gildersleeve (160), Ryan White (172) and Zack Gallagher (215) — all end their days with victories to place fifth. All of them went 3-1 on the day but Gallagher, who was 2-1.
Aughenbaugh experienced a wild day, as he went 2-2 to place third in his 120-pound pool, then beat teammate Kam Stevenson, 7-0 — scoring a takedown in all three periods — to finish fifth. Stevenson also was 2-2 and placed third in his 120-pound pool to set up the placematch between teammates.
DuBois’ final medalist was Andrea Wilmoth, who placed eighth at 152 pounds after a 1-3 day. Wilmoth reached the consolation finals of her pool by pinning Ellwood City’s Chris Quintanella in 1:32 while leading 5-0. She placed fourth in the pool to reach the seventh-place bout.
Beavers Aubree Donahue (106) and Ja’Reese Stowe (285) also competed at the event and went 0-2 on the day.
Over in Division 1, Brookville’s trip south was highlighted by the runner-up finishes of Reinsel and Taylor.
Reinsel went 2-0 with a pair of bonus-point win in pool action, collecting top honors with a 15-0 technical fall of Hempfield’s Ethan Lebin at the final buzzer.
However, the Raider then suffered a 10-2 loss in the 120-pound finals to highly touted Bishop McCort freshman Mason Gibson, the younger brother of two-time state medalist Erik Gibson. The pair transferred to McCort in the offseason from Forest Hills.
Taylor recorded three first-period falls en route to winning his heavyweight pool. The first two were 36 and 30 seconds, with Taylor decking Laurel’s Mitch Miles in 1:41 in the pool final. Miles is a returning state qualifier.
That pin set up a finals showdown with Hempfield senior Isaiah Vance, the returning state runner-up at 285 in Class AAA, which proved to be a low-scoring battle.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first before trading escapes early in the second and third periods. Taylor scored the third-period escape 11 seconds in to even things at 1-1, but Vance took down the Raider near the midway point of the period and rode him out for a 3-1 victory.
Raider Cayden Walter, a returning state medalist himself (6th), went 3-1 to take home third place at 113 pounds. His loss was an 8-0 contest to Gavin Caprella of Lima Central Catholic (Ohio) in their 113-pound pool finals. Walter bounced back to beat Pine-Richland’s Anthony Ferraro, 9-2, in the third-place bout.
Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman (2-2, 172) and Bryce Rafferty (2-2, 215) each finished fourth in their respective weight classes, while Jared Popson (2-1, 5th at 106), Wyatt Griffin (3-2, 6th at 160) and Antonio Thornton (1-3, 8th at 120) also landed on the podium. Thornton’s eighth-place finish gave Brookville two medalists at 120 along with Reinsel.
Other Raiders to compete but not medal were Breckin Cieleski (0-2, 132), Burke Fleming (0-2, 132), Josh Popson (0-2, 138), Cohya Brown (1-2, 152), Caden Marshall (0-2, 189), Ganen Cyphert (1-2, 189), Hunter Greeley (0-2, 215) and Bailey Miller(1-2, 285).
DuBois is back in action Wednesday at home against Redbank Valley, while Brookville travels to Clearfield on Tuesday.