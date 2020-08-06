DuBOIS — After having their senior season taken away due to COVID-19, DuBois Area High School’s nine senior baseball players returned to the diamond together for one final time Wednesday evening.
The nine seniors took to Showers Field as they played a game against ‘The Underdogs’, a team made up of former DuBois players as well as current underclassmen on the team.
The Underdogs, playing as the visitor, manufactured a run in the top of the first inning to take an early lead.
Eric Schneider led off by drawing a walk off Seniors starter Dayne Bauman before Noah Schneider singled through the left side to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
A sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Jordan Frano then brought Eric Schneider in to score the game’s first run.
The Seniors looked to respond in the bottom of the inning as Justin Swauger drove a two-out single up the middle before moving around to third on a pair of stolen bases.
Underdogs starter Brandon Simbeck preserved the lead with a strikeout to strand the tying run at third.
The away side then capitalized on an error to add a run to their lead in the top of the second inning.
Alex Colby struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but was able to reach safely on an arrant throw on the play that allowed him to reach second.
A single into right by Karson Fields coupled with an error in right field on the play allowed Colby to score from second to make it a 2-0 game.
The game remained 2-0 into the bottom of the third before the Seniors batted around on the way to scoring six runs to take their first lead of the game.
Jake Mowrey led off with a grounder to third, but was able to reach safely when the throw went wide of the first base bag.
With the hit-and-run on, Bauman drove a double to right to score Mowrey from first to make it a one-run game as Bauman took third on the throw towards the plate.
Gauge Gulvas then plated Bauman with the tying run on a groundout to first base.
Swauger was able to reach base safely for the second time in the game by drawing a walk before a strikeout resulted in the second out of the inning.
Swauger then stole second and third once again, as he was able to come in to score the go-ahead run when the throw down on his steal of third skipped into left field.
Cullen Corle and Heath Means sparked a two-out rally by drawing back-to-back walks to chase Noah Schneider from the game as the Underdogs turned to Jeremy Krise on the mound.
After a double steal by Corle and Means, Ethan Spellen greeted Krise with a 2-RBI single into left field to make it a 5-2 game.
Klay Hendricks then worked a full-count walk before Mowrey, in his second at-bat of the inning, doubled to left to score Spellen for the final run of the inning to give the Seniors a 6-2 lead after three innings.
Note: Only the first three innings of the game were covered in order to meet press time.