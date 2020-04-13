DuBOIS — Athletes enjoys sports for different reasons, and for DuBois senior Emalee Horner it’s feeling of family she has experienced throughout her high school career.
And, being a two-sport athlete who competes in cross country and track and field, those friendships often can be different from other sports, as distance runners often times form tighter bonds given the nature of the sport.
Horner has made her presence felt at DuBois in both sports, which she started in seventh grade. Although, she nearly went in a different direction in regards to her athletic career.
“I actually always wanted to play basketball when I was younger,” said Horner. “But, I decided to run in seventh grade, and I couldn’t be happier with that decision.
And run she has.
Once she reached the varsity level, Horner earned four letters in cross country and was on course to earn another four in track and field before the PIAA’s decision last week to officially cancel all spring sports after Gov. Tom Wolf closed all schools through the end of the academic year.
“I’m very sad about the school closing because I feel like I’m missing so many moments with people I might never see again,” said Horner. “I’m am thankful for all the memories I have, and grateful to the girls and coaches that have made my previous track seasons the very best.”
Horner was a mainstay in the Lady Beaver cross country lineup every year at the varsity level and competed at the District 6/9 Class AAA Championships all four years.
Individually, she placed in the Top 35 all four years with best finish at districts being 15th as a junior. She also helped DuBois to a pair of runner-up team titles behind State College her sophomore and senior seasons.
In track and field, Horner was part of the distance crew and landed on the podium at the D-9 Class AAA Championships a couple times in her career.
She was fifth in the 1,600 as a freshman and was part of the Lady Beavers’ bronze-medal winning 4x800 relay squad as a junior. She also landed just off the podium that year in the 1,600 with a sixth-place finish.
Of her two running sports, Horner said she liked cross country more.
“My favorite sport is cross country because the team has become a second family to me,” said Horner. “We are always there for each other, even after the cross country season is over.
The best part about participating in a sport is seeing yourself and your teammates succeed. I always feel so accomplished after beating a personal record, and so happy for my friends when they do the same.”
Horner’s greatest sports moment actually came prior to her varsity career and pointed to when she broke the middle school course record when the squad ran at Wasson Elementary School.
“I just felt so accomplished with myself, and so happy my parents could see me achieve it,” she said.
Outside of her high school sports, Horner was part of mock trial her senior year, and participated in two musicals. She also takes violin and guitar lessons and really enjoys art, drawing in particular.
The daughter of Ted and Ethel Horner, the Lady Beaver senior has a younger sister Gabby, a freshman who joined her older sister on both the cross country and track teams at DAHS. Gabby also competes in swimming.
“I don’t really have a role model, but I have always looked to my family for support, and for building me up when I’m not so sure of myself,” said Horner.
After graduation, Horner plans to further her education at Penn State, with her eye set on eventually applying to the Penn State Law to become a medical lawyer. She has decided not to run in college to focus on her academics.