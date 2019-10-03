The DuBois and Clearfield football teams finds themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum this season, but the Bison now finds themselves in the same position the Beavers have been in all season — trying to rebound from a loss.
That’s because the Bison (5-1) dropped a tough 28-19 loss at Bellefonte (5-1) last week — a win left the Red Raiders as the lone unbeaten team in Mountain League play at 4-0.
The win also jumped bellefonte into first place in the District 6-9 Class 4A playoff seeding, 10 points ahead of the Bison.
As for the Beavers (0-6), they found themselves with a 20-13 halftime lead a week ago against Erie High. However, that elusive first win of the season wasn’t in the cards for Beavers, who were run off the field in the second half as the Royals rolled to a lopsided 71-20 victory.
DuBois is now one of three 0-6 teams, along with Bradford and Johnstown, in the six-team Class 4A field. A win by any of the three this week would likely put them alone in fourth place with three weeks left to play.
Here is closer look at this week’s matchups for the Beavers and Bison:
Fort LeBoeuf (3-3)
at DuBois (0-6)
Fort LeBoeuf makes the trip to Mansell Stadium Friday night riding a two-game wining streak, with both those wins (Franklin 24-14, General McLane 34-14) coming against teams that have aleady beaten the Beavers.
And, the Bison’s other win on the season falls into the same category as the bested Warren, 37-8, back in Week 1.
LeBoeuf used its ground game to beat the McLane a week ago, using a 21-0 third quarter to seize control of the game on its way to the 20-point victory.
The Bison had a pair of players — Jack Rimpa (14-121, 3 TDs) and Ben Turi (6-121, 2 TDs) go over the century make on the ground while accounting for all five Bison touchdowns in the game. Turi had a 79-yard TD run and Rimpa a 60-yard scoring run.
Full stats for the Bison were not available.
As for DuBois, it must pick up the pieces after a disastrous second half a week ago against Erie.
That game was another example of how the Beavers have struggled to run the ball this season and had to live and die with its passing attack most weeks.
And, senior signal caller Alex Kovalyak has made his share of big plays on the season. He ranks first in the Tri-County Area and second overall in District 10 in passing yards with 1,426. He has 11 TD passes but also has thrown 11 interceptions.
Turnovers have plagued the Beavers all season as the have the worst turnover ratio in the area at a minus-7.
DuBois has four receivers at or near 300 yards this season in Nick Dilullo (21-429 4 TDs), Zach Shilala (29-322, 3 TDs), Dale Kot (21-309, 2 TDs) and Chase Husted (20-285, 2 TDs).
Kovalyak and his receivers will be tested against a tough Bison defense though, as LeBoeuf held Franklin’s Ian Haynes — D-10’s all-time leading passer — to just 212 yards and one TD pass in its 24-14 win two weeks ago.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Tyrone (2-4)
at Clearfield (5-1)
The Bison return home to the comfy confines of the Bison Sports Complex this week in hopes of returning to their winning ways against a Tyrone squad that struggled so far this season — the first in the second tenure of former long-time coach John Franco.
The Golden Eagles have been on a roller coaster ride all season. They lost their first two games (Bellwood Antis 35-32 in 2 OTs, Central 12-7) before beating Bishop Carroll (28-20) and Philipsburg-Osceola (22-16).
However, Tyrone enters Friday off a pair of lopsided losses at home against Bellefonte (55-10) and Bald Eagle Area (31-0). The Eagles, who have battled the injury-bug, had just 100 yards of total offense (81 passing, 19 rushing) in the loss last week to BEA.
Clearfield used a balanced offensive attack a year ago against the Golden Eagles, amassing nearly 400 yards (190 passing, 203 rushing) in a 35-7 win at Tyrone. That offensive effort was led by the now departed Isaac Rumery (two TD passes) and current senior Brett Zattoni, who had a pair of TD runs.
The Bison offense is now under the direction of sophomore Oliver Billotte, who has enjoyed a solid first year as the starting QB for the Bison.
He has thrown for 1,114 yards with 10 TD passes and five interceptions and run for another 296 yards and 11 scores.
Friday will be his first challenge to see how he and his teammates responded to their first loss of the year. Expect to see Zattoni (85-422, 3 TDs) and the Bison ground game play a factor in the game, but Billotte has proved to be a more than capable passer.
When Billotte goes to the air, Clearfield has five guys at or near the century mark in receiving yards, although Jake Lezzer (38-568, 4 TDs) is the sophomore’s favorite target.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.