DuBOIS — Big athletes are a dime a dozen at the college and professional levels, but in our part of the state in District 9, it’s not very often you find ones who possess the blend of height and great athleticism.
DuBois senior Chase Husted is one of those rare local athletes who has showcased his talents in three different sports. Standing at 6-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 205 pounds, it should come as no surprise Husted was a standout in basketball.
However, he also was athletic enough to earn All-State honors in football as a tight end and start in center field on the DuBois baseball team.
He began playing baseball in T-Ball and football in the area youth leagues at age 10 before picking up organized basketball in seventh grade. He went on to earn three letters in each of those sports at the varsity level.
“What I like most about playing sports is playing with my friends and doing something I love to do and have always done,” said the Beaver. “I also like playing sports to meet new people from other schools and competing.”
Husted recently finished up a stellar senior year on the hardwood, one that saw him earn Tri-County Sunday/Courier Player of the Year honors after he helped lead DuBois (19-4) to its best season in 20 years.
He led the Beavers in points (381), scoring average (16.6 ppg), rebounds (285, 12.4 rpg) and steals (25) while shooting 61 percent from the field.
Husted said basketball is his favorite sport and also produced his greatest sports memory.
“I love the nonstop play of the game and because it is a team sport, so in order to succeed you need everyone on the team working together,” said Husted. “My greatest sports moment was our whole basketball season this year, because our team had one of the best overall regular seasons in our school’s history.”
On the gridiron, he was a Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A All-State selection at tight end as a junior (First Team) and senior (Second Team).
Husted hauled in 80 catches for 1,085 yards (13.6 avg.) and six touchdowns between those seasons while adding 42 tackles — including three sacks — on defense.
On diamond, he has patrolled center field each of the previous two years for the Beavers. He had his best season at the plate a year ago as a junior, hitting .292 in 20 games with six doubles, seven RBIs and 13 runs scored.
With schools closed and all sports activities suspended due to the coronavirus, Husted hopes that both resume at some point so he can finish out his last year at DuBois.
“Being a senior, it has affected me greatly because this is all the senior class has left, and now it seems that we may lose more time by doing online classes,” he said. “I also play baseball and again it affects me, and all the rest of the seniors who play baseball, because we may not be able to play our senior year.”
Outside of his high school athletics, Husted is a member if the National Honor Society, Student Council and Interact Club, and participated in the Mr. Gridiron competition to raise money for cancer awareness.
He also enjoys fishing, water sports and hanging out with his friends.
Husted, the son of Clark and Emilie Husted, points to his parents as his role models.
“They are so supportive of everything I do, and they are always pushing me to be the best that I can be,” said the Beaver senior.
He is one of three Husted siblings to be involved in sports. Older brother Carter played football, volleyball and golf, while younger brother Chooch (sophomore) competes in football and basketball.
After graduation, Husted will attend Juniata College and study pre-medicine. He also will play basketball for the Eagles.