DuBOIS — When at athlete reaches the varsity level as a freshman, one of two things often happen — they either take for granted being there at such a young age or work harder to prove why they were given the opportunity in the first place.
DuBois senior Olivia Johnson is someone who falls into that latter category. Johnson is a former two-sport athlete who use to play softball but has decided to focus on her basketball career as she has gotten older.
She started competing in both sports as a youth but stopped playing softball her sophomore year — a point when she already had two varsity seasons and a pair of varsity letters on her resume in her preferred sport of basketball.
“Basketball is my favorite because it challenges me to improve every year,” said Johnson. “I enjoy the competitiveness of the sport and being a part of the team makes good friendships and fun.”
And, Johnson has certainly improved each year on the hardwood.
She found herself in a perfect position as a freshman, playing at both the junior varsity and varsity levels.
She provided depth in the post at the varsity level that year (2017-18) while learning the ropes from then senior Ashley Hallowell, who was a Class 5A All-State selection as a junior.
Johnson was part of a Lady Beaver squad that went 15-8 that first season before taking over a starting role following Hallowell’s graduation. Since then, she has given DuBois another strong presence in the paint.
As a sophomore, she finished second on the team in scoring (183 points, 7.6 ppg) and led the way in rebounding (161, 6.7 rpg) and blocked shots (34) as DuBois went 11-13.
While the team’s record was worse than the previous year, Johnson and her teammates did something no other Lady Beaver squad had done in 24 years — win a postseason game (45-40 vs. Bellefonte in District 6/8/9 Class 5A quarterfinals). Johnson played a big role in that historic victory against Bellefonte, recording 11 points and three blocked shots.
Her favorite high school game came during that sophomore season, and isn’t the game you might think.
“Playing Brookville my sophomore year is my favorite game,” she said. “It was a close game, and we all worked together as a team to come out on top (51-47).”
That win on Jan. 2, 2019, which came less than a week after a 63-47 loss to the Lady Raiders in their Holiday Tournament, is certainly one Johnson will never forget as she scored a career-high 24 points.
Johnson saw a jump in all her stats as a junior, posting career-highs in scoring (214, 9.3 ppg), rebounding (217, 9.4 rpg) and blocks (55) as the Lady Beavers posted a winning record (13-11) for the second in her three varsity seasons.
For the second straight year, she led the team in rebounding and blocked shots while ranking third in scoring on a squad that reached the D-6/8/9 semifinals for the second consecutive year after rallying past Bellefonte, 46-43, in the quarterfinals.
She was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.
Johnson hasn’t had far to look to find inspiration in wanting to improve her game and become the best she can, as she says her father Scott Johnson is her role model.
“He is very knowledgable and talented when it comes to sports,” said the Lady Beaver of her father. “He has always pushed me to do my best and work hard at everything I do in life.”
To say Scott Johnson (1987 DAHS grad) was a talented athlete would be an understatement. He was a standout two-sport athlete (basketball, baseball) for the Beavers who was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 1989. He was inducted into the DuBois Area High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
For now, Johnson has doing what she can on her own in anticipation of being able to play her senior year after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a three-week shutdown of high school sports through at least Jan. 4 because of COVID-19. She said trying to play basketball through the pandemic has certainly changed her outlook on some things.
“It made me appreciate and not take for granted the way things were before COVID,” she said. “Right now, I have to practice on my own before we are able to practice as a team again.”
Johnson isn’t just an athlete at DuBois, though, as she is involved in other school organizations like Interact Club, Prom Committee and Special Olympics.
She also enjoys volunteering in the community with a number of different organizations, as well as writing and reading. Beyond that, the Lady Beaver has two jobs, one of which she hasn’t been able to do because of COVID.
Her favorite thing to do outside of school is spending time with her family, especially her two nephews and niece, and going on walks with her mother.
The daughter of Scott and Amy Johnson, the senior has two older siblings — a sister Kaitlyn and brother Derek. Kaitlyn was a cheerleader and also part of the competition cheer team.
After graduation, Johnson plans to attend college and major in special education/early childhood education.
While she has been approached about playing basketball at the college level, Johnson said she is leaning towards focusing more on her school work but possibly playing club sports.