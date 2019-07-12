DuBOIS — Coming off its first loss of All-Star action, the DuBois Junior League baseball team bounced back in a big way Thursday night to knock off rival Punxsutawney. 14-6, at Stern Family Field in the winner-take-all District 10 if-necessary championship game.
It was the third meeting between the teams in the District 10 Tournament. DuBois won the first one, 7-5, at Punxsy in the opening round, while Punxsy upended DuBois, 6-4, Tuesday at Stern Field in the first D-10 title game.
DuBois, which had just one hit in that loss Tuesday, brought the bats with them Thursday — pounding out 12 hits to help capitalize on six Punxy errors en route to scoring its 14 runs. And, it did most of that damage early on as DuBois scored eight runs on six hits in the first two innings to seize control of the game.
That fast start proved to be the difference as DuBois played even with Punxsy from there as the core group of 14-year olds on the team captured their first district title in All-Star play at any level.
Matt Pyne, Cartar Kosko and Kaden Clark did the bulk of the offensive work for DuBois, as the trio combined for seven hits, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored. Kosko also got the win, tossing 4 2/3 solid innings.
Pyne was the catalyst from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 with five runs scored, a RBI and three stolen bases. Kosko (No. 3 hitter) went 2-for-5with five RBIs and two runs, while Clark (No. 4) finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBIs and three runs.
Kosko also notched the win, tossing 4 2/3 solid innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out three and walking five.
“First, I’d also like to congratulate Punxsutawney and coaches and players,’ said DuBois manager Mike Pyne. “They’re a good club and we’ve been playing against a lot of them since we were 8-years old. I respect their coaches and program there.
“It’s nice to finally get a win against that good ball club and see (some of) these kids win their first district title. I’m proud of our team, because we’ve played as a team this whole tournament. We have a number of players who get shot to pinch run or get in at any time, and they accept that role to play as a team.
“The last game we weren’t on our game, but today we were. We only got one hit last game, but I knew they were capable of hitting because they work hard at practice. Punxsy’s pitchers threw well last game, but today we came out to hit the ball and hold nothing back because it was do or die.”
DuBois doubled its hit total from Tuesday in the top of the first, as it jumped on Punxsy starter Jake Sikora for a pair of runs.
Pyne led off the game with a single, then quickly stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Damon Stewart followed with a walk and promptly took off for second. Punxsy threw back to the pitcher on the play, but the throw was mishandled, allowing Pyne to race home. Stewart was thrown out trying to reach third.
After a groundout, Clark kept the inning going with a tow-out walk. He stole second and scored on a single by Kaden Brezenski to make it 2-0.
Kosko walked two with two outs in the bottom of the inning but got out of the jam when Gage Gresock flew out to Clark.
DuBois then exploded for six runs in the top of the second, coupling four hits with two Punxsy errors.
Rycen Roy jump-started things with a one-out single. He was replaced by special pinch-runner Garrett Frantz before Davey Aughenbaugh drew a walk. Pyne stepped in and plated a run when he reached on an error.
Stewart and Kosko followed with back-to-back singles, with Kosko’s hit scoring Frantz to put DuBois up 4-0. Clark then ripped a two-run double to left and hustled around to score from second when Brezneski grounded out to shortstop to make it 8-0.
Punxsy got two runs back in the bottom of the second on two-out RBI singles by Josh Tyger and Easton Gulla. Tyger also tried to score on Gulla’s hit and was thrown out at the plate by Clark to end the inning.
Both teams added a run in the fourth.
Pyne singled to lead off the top of the inning and later scored on a wild pitch with two outs. Punxsy’s Quinto Voelkel scored in the bottom half when a single to left by Tyger was misplayed.
Punxsy then loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth against Kosko on a double and two walks. The second free pass spelled the end for Kosko, who hit the pitch limit. Elijah Everett entered the game with the bases full and cooly struck out Voelkel to end the rally and inning.
DuBois carried that momentum into the top of the sixth, where it pushed three more runs across.
Clark blasted a two-run triple to deep center in the inning before sprinting home from third on what was a sacrifice fly caught by Punxsy’s shortstop running out in shallow left field.
Punxsy countered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth, capitaliing on a DuBois error to score two unearned runs. Gresock had sac fly in the inning, while Zach Presloid plated a run with an infield single.
DuBois scored its final two runs in the top of the seventh on a single by Kosko after a Punxsy error extended the inning with two outs. Roy and Pyne, each of whom had singled, came home on Kosko’s hit to set the final score.
Everett allowed a two-out double to Tyger in the bottom of the seventh, but got Gulla to foul out to Roy at first to end the game. Everett allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief. He struck out one and walked one.
With the win, DuBois advances to the Section 1 Tournament, which will be held at Jake Boyle Memorial Field in Guys Mills. DuBois plays the District 3 champ Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The winner of the Section 1 Tournament advances to states, which will be held in DuBois at Stern Field this year.