DuBOIS — Saturday’s opening-round game of the District 10 Junior League All-Star baseball tournament between Brookville and DuBois had a little extra “pomp and circumstance” to it as the contest was part of the official dedication ceremonies for Stern Family Field.
A pregame ceremony was held that featured a host of local dignitaries and a large group of Stern Family members. David Stern represented the family as part of the ceremony and spoke to largr crowd on hand about why it was important for his family to help make the new junior/senior turf field at the City Park complex a reality.
Once the game began, DuBois punctuated the festivities with a dominant 8-1 victory against Brookville to reach the winners’ bracket finals of the four-team bracket.
Starter Samson Deeb led the way for DuBois, as he threw a game-game four-hitter, allowing just one earned run while striking out five and walking three.
DuBois’ offense handed Deeb a 2-0 lead before he took the mound for the first in the bottom of the first, and that proved to be enough for the righty.
The game was largely a pitchers’ duel from there between Deeb and Brookville’s Ladd Blake, as the two teams combined for just three hits through five inning.
DuBois tacked on three big insurance runs in the fifth with the aide of just one hit, then plated three more runs in the seventh. Brookville’s lone run came in the sixth with DuBois already leading 4-0.
Danny Dixon led the DuBois attack, going 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI. He was the lone player on either team to have multiple hits.
DuBois jumped out Blake quickly in the first.
After the Brookville rigthy got Deeb to fly out to open the game, Talon Hodge ripped a pitch to center that easily went as a triple. However, he kept on running on a bad relay throw back to the infield and scored on the error to make it 1-0.
Noah Farrell and Dixon followed with walks before Walker Thomas plated Farrell with a sacrifice fly to center to put DuBois up 2-0.
DuBois took that lead into the fifthm as Blake settled in from there and allowed just one base runner in the second through fourth innings.
Meanwhile, Deeb stranded a runner in the first, then left Dante Morey at second in the second inning after he smacked a two-out double. Teammate Sergio Sotillo reached third base in the third after a leadoff walk but also was stranded before Deeb retired the side in order in the fourth.
After cruising for three innings, Blake struggled to find the strike zone in the fifth.
He walked Landon Pawl and Hodge around a strikeout before Pawl stole second. Brookville then brought the infield in, and Farrell hit a ball to shortstop and Will Shofestall fired home. Hodge pulled up halfway home and managed to get back to third as all three runners were safe on the play to load the bases.
Pawl scored on a wild pitch, while Hodge came home when Dixon beat out an infield single that spelled the end for Blake. Farrell then scored on another wild pitch to make it 3-0. Brookville and reliever Kolton Griffin stopped the damage there, though, as the defense cut down a runner at the plate on a grounder before getting out of the inning on another fielder’s choice.
Brookville tried to answer back in the bottom of the fifth.
Blake Porter drew a leadoff walk, then after a pop up, Sotillo smacked a pitch up the middle that just got over the head of DuBois second baseman Grady Galiczynski.
Porter had to initially hold on the play, though, and was thrown out at second by center fielder Dixon on what amounted to a long fielder’s choice. Stotillo was eventually stranded at second.
Brookville finally cracked Deeb in the sixth when Landen Marrara hit a leadoff single and scored on a two-out double by Griffin to make it a 4-1 game.
That’s as close as Brookville got though, as DuBois tacked on three more runs in the seventh to help seal the victory.
Dixon opened the inning with a bang as he hammered a triple to left. Thomas was then hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners before Dixon raced home on a wild pitch. After Griffin struck out Galiczynski, Boston Graham drew a walk and he and Thomas pulled off a double-steal with Thomas swiping home.
Graham later scored DuBois’ eighth and final run on a two-out single by Deeb, who allowed a two-out single to Sotillo in the bottom of the seventh before finishing off his complete game.
DuBois will play in the title game Friday against the winner of the Brookville and Ridgway/Fox Township game.
DuBOIS 8,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 200 030 3 — 8
Brookville 000 001 0 — 1
DuBois—8
Samson Deeb p 5011, Talon Hodge 3b 3210, Noah Farrell ss 2200, Danny Dixon cf 3121, Walker Thomas lf 1101, Trenton Miller lf 0000, Grady Galiczynski 2b 2000, Boston Graham c 1100, Riley Fields ph-c 2000, Hunter Allman 1b 2000, Mason Dinkfelt ph-1b 2000, Landon Pawl rf 2000, Brayden Zatsick 2b rf 0100. Totals: 25-8-4-3.
Brookville—1
Owen Fleming c 3000, Landen Marrara cf 2110, Luke Burton 1b 3000, Ladd Blake p-3b 3000, Kolton Griffin 3b-p 3011, Hunter Whitlach rf 2000, Christian Cox rf 1000, Dante Morey lf 2010, Blake Porter 2b 0000, Will Shofestall ss 3000, Sergio Sotillo 2b-lf-2b 2010. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, Brookville 1. LOB: DuBois 9, Brookville 6. 2B: Griffin, Morey. 3B: Hodge, Dixon. SF: Thomas. SAC: Fleming. HBP: Thomas (by Griffin), Pawl (by Griffin). SB: Hodge, Farrell, Dixon 2, Graham 2; Sotillo.
Pitching
DuBois: Samson Deeb-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Brookville: Ladd Blake-4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO; Koltan Griffin-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Deeb. Losing pitcher: Blake.