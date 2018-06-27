DuBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team battled its way back to the District 10 championship game Tuesday night with a 14-0, 4-inning mercy victory against Punxsutawney under the lights at Heindl Field.
The duo of Morgan Tyler and Allie Snyder combined on a perfect game, while the pair were backed by an offensie that pounded out 13 hits.
Tyler tossed the first three innings to get the win. She struck out six beore having to leave the game in the bottom of the third when she was injured sliding into third base. Snyder came on to pitch a perfect top of the fourth, recording one strikeout.
Lauren Walker and Emma Torretti led the DuBois offense with three hits each. Walker had a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored, while Torretti had a RBI and four runs.
Snyder added two hits, including a double, to go along with three RBIs and three runs. Sarah Henninger also had two hits for DuBois.
The lopsided win was DuBois’ second in four days against Punxsy, as it opened D-10 play with 14-3, 5-inning victory at Punxsy on Saturday. In between those triumphs, DuBois lost a tough 3-0 contest to St. Marys at Heindl Field in the winners’ bracket finals.
This time around St. Marys will be on its home field Thursday at Benzinger Park for the title game, with DuBois needing to beat St. Marys twice to claim the district championship.
After Tyler retired the side in order in the top of the first, DuBois went right to work against Punxsy starter rachel Houser in the bottom half of the inning.
Henninger led off the inning with a single, quickly stole second and scored on a single by Torretti, who took second on an error in the outfield. Walker followed wih an infield single before a double to left by Snyder plated both Torretti and Walker.
Houser then recorded back-to-back outs, but Tyler extended the inning with a two-out walk. She was replaced on the bases by special pinch runner Dory Morgan. DuBois promptly pulled off a double-steal, with Snyder swiping home.
Morgan scored a batter later to make it 5-0 when Jaden Swatsworth reached on an error.
DuBois added to its lead with three more runs in the second.
Henninger once again got things rolling, this time beating out an infield single. She quickly stolen second, went to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Walker.
That brought Snyder to the plate, and she reached on a throwing error on a bunt. Torretti scored on the play, with Snyder racing all the way around to third. Rachel Radaker followed with a single to left to chase home Snyder to make it 8-0 after two innings.
DuBois then all but put the game away with a five-run third that featured five hits and four walks. Walker and Janee Waxler each had two-run singles in the inning, while Snyder also plated a run with a hit.
The big inning put DuBois on the cusp of the 15-run mercy rule, and the hosts finished things off that way with a pair of runs in the fourth.
Henninger reached on an error to open the inning before Torretti smacked a single to left. Walker stepped in and hammered a pitch to left-center for a walk-off triple that scored both Henninger and Torretti to invoke the mercy rule.
