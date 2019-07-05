PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Junior League All-Stars were able to overcome a few crucial errors and hold off a late-game rally from Punxsutawney as it held on for a 7-5 victory on the road Wednesday.
The game was the opener of the four-team District 10 tournament for both teams, as DuBois now moves on to the winner’s bracket final while Punxsutawney will face elimination in its next game.
Three errors by DuBois on the defensive side led to all five of Punxsy’s runs being unearned.
While DuBois was hurt by some defensive mistakes, its pitchers and fielders made the key plays when it mattered most, stranding 12 Punxsutawney runners on base throughout the game.
Those 12 runners left on base included leaving the bases loaded twice, once in the bottom of the first and again in the sixth with the potential go-ahead run on first base.
DuBois jumped out to the early lead with two runs in the top of the first after Punxsutawney won the pre-game coin toss and elected to be the home team.
Matthew Pyne led off the top half with a single to left field before stealing second and moving over to third on a groundout back to the mound by Damon Stewart.
Starting pitcher Cartar Kosko then helped his own cause by driving a sacrifice fly into deep right field to plate Pyne for the game’s first run.
Kaden Clark kept the inning alive by drawing a two-out walk, before coming in to score when Kaden Berzenski ripped a double to left field as DuBois led 2-0 heading to the home half of the first.
Punxsutawney responded right away, starting a rally around an error to score three runs of its own to recapture the lead.
After a groundout started the frame, Josh Tyger was able to reach base on a throwing error on a ground ball to the left side.
With Carter Savage at the plate, Tyger stole second then reached third and scored on a pair of wild pitches to cut the deficit in half.
Savage eventually drew a walk before Easton Gula walked and Gage Gresock was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one away.
Kosko then got Zach Presloid hit a liner to the left side as third baseman Elijah Everett snagged the line drive for the second out of the inning.
Jake Sikora and Quinton Voelkel followed with back-to-back RBI singles to bring home Savage and Gula respectively to put Punxsy ahead 3-2.
Kosko got out of the bases-loaded jam by striking out the next batter looking to bring the DuBois bats back to the plate.
The away side responded with a pair of unearned runs of their own to retake the lead for good in the top of the second.
After a fly out to right field started the inning, Gavin Kashalk worked a walk, then Garrett Frantz hit a grounder to short as Punxsy looked to force Kashalk out at second on the play.
Instead, the throw to second was dropped as both runners were safe with still just one out in the inning.
Pyne then reached on an infield single to second to load the bases, before Stewart drew a walk to bring home Kaschalk and tie the game at three.
Kosko then hit a fly ball to the right side as the umpire immediately called an infield fly, meaning Kosko was retired for the second out.
The ball was eventually dropped in shallow right field, allowing Frantz to score on an error to give DuBois a 4-3 lead.
DuBois added to its lead in the third when Andrew Green drew a one-out, pinch-hit walk and Tycen Roy followed with a double over the right fielder’s head to plate Green and push the lead to two runs.
Punxsutawney had a prime chance to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fourth, as Tyger doubled into the left-field corner with one away before Savage singled to right and courtesy runner Gresock moved up to second on a fielder’s indifference with one out.
Kosko responded by striking out the next batter then forcing a ground out to third to preserve the 5-3 lead heading into the fifth.
DuBois built off that momentum heading into the next half inning, as it added a pair of runs to double the lead.
Clark led the inning off with an infield single to short before stealing second and moving to third on a wild pitch with one out and Everett at the plate.
Everett then recorded DuBois’ second sac fly of the game, hitting a fly ball to right to score Clark.
Eric Bryan got a two-out rally started by singling back up the middle as he was replaced by courtesy runner Frantz at first before Jordan Ell reached on a line drive single off the pitcher.
Frantz eventually scored on a wild pitch as DuBois took a 7-3 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
The home side began to cut into the deficit in the home half of the inning when Presloid reached on an error to start the frame and later scored on a wild pitch.
The bottom of the sixth also started with an error, as Donny Bender was able to reach safely.
After a fly out to center field, Savage drew a walk to put two runners aboard and put an end to Kosko’s day on the mound.
The DuBois starter went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, all of which were unearned, on eight hits and three walks while striking out five to record the win.
DuBois then turned to Pyne on the mound, as he struck out the first batter he faced for the second out of the inning, but then walked Gresock on four pitches to load the bases.
Presloid then drew a second straight walk to push across a run as Bender came home to bring the score to 7-5 and put the tying run at second and potential go-ahead run at first.
DuBois then handed the ball to Everett on the mound, who wasted little time getting out of the jam by striking out the first batter he faced to send the game into the seventh inning.
After DuBois stranded runners at second and third to end the top of the seventh, Punxsy looked to continue its rally in the final half inning.
Everett retired the first two batters of the inning before Bender singled to left-center to bring the game-tying run to the plate.
The DuBois reliever responded by forcing the next batter to line out to second base as he finished off the four-out save and sent DuBois into the winner’s bracket final.
Both teams are back in action today as DuBois hosts Fox Township while Punxsutawney plays host to Kane.
Fox Township defeated Kane 9-8 on the road in Wednesday’s other opening round contest.
The winner of today’s DuBois-Fox Township game will reach Tuesday’s title game, while the loser will face the Punxsy-Kane winner for a spot in the championship game.