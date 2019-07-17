GUYS MILLS — Coming off a strong win against rival Punxsutawney in the District 10 championship game, the DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team endured through a tough opening game Tuesday at the Section 1 Tournament as it fell to Harborcreek, 7-1, at Jake Boyle Memorial Field.
DuBois mustered just two hits, scoring its lone run on Harborcreek’s lone error in the fifth inning, while its defense was shaky behind a quartet of pitcher. The District 10 champs committed five errors, which led to three unearned runs.
DuBois, which was missing starting catcher Kaden Brezenski due to injury, also had a couple other mental lapses in a loss that quickly sent them into the losers’ bracket in Guys Mills.
Conversely, Harborcreek played near flawless defense behind its quartet of pitchers, who combined to allow just the two hits while striking out eight and walking four. Lefty starter Ryan Vaughn tossed four shutout inning, giving up both DuBois hits while striking out four, to get the win.
“Hats off to the Harborcreek pitchers,” said DuBois manager Mike Pyne. “They kept us off-balance all day. We had too many uncharacteristic errors today and just seemed to have a flat day.
“That’s what we told them after the game, and said it’s do or die (today). So, we’re going to come out and give it our best.
After vaughn retired DuBois in order to start the game, DuBois starter Cartar Kosko worked around a single and two errors to strand two runners in scoring position to keep it a scoreless game.
Vaughn kept DuBois in check from there in his final four innings, allowing just a couple base runners.
Jordan Ell was hit by a pitch with two outs in the second and promptly stole second. However, he slid past the bag on the play on the turf infield and was tagged to end the inning.
Teammate Gavin Kaschalk singled to left with one out in the third but never left first base, while Kosko singled to center in the fourth but never moved from first.
Meanwhile, Harborcreek got Vaughn the lead with a run in the second and two more in the bottom of the third.
Jarrett Babo reached on a leadoff error, then stole second before Ell made a diving catch in the left for the first out. Babo advanced to third on a wild pitch before trotting home on a two-out single by No. 9 batter Jordan Irwin.
Harborcreek then used four hits and a walk to score two runs off Kosko in the third to push its lead to 3-0. Gio Barbato and Babo each plated runs with singles. babo’s was an infield hit that saw special pinch runner Charbel Latouf score from second.
The rally could have been bigger, but left fielder Andrew Green threw out Babo trying to score on a single by Jake Manendo to end the inning.
DuBois reliever Eric Bryan stranded a runner in scoring position in the fourth after a two-out error, then his team finally found the scoreboard in the top of the fifth.
Green led off the inning with a walk and quickly took second on a wild pitch. Davey Aughenbaugh then hit a chopper towards shortstop that was misplayed, and Green hustled around to score from second to make it 3-1. Aughenbaugh was then thrown out trying to steal second for the first out.
With two away, Damon Stewart and Matt Pyne drew back-to-backs walks, but Harborcreek reliever Barbato got out of the mini-jam when Garrett Frantz hit a soft liner to first for the final out.
Harborcreek got that run right back in the bottom of the inning when Barbato ripped a leadoff triple and special pinch-runner Latouf scored on a wild pitch to put the District 3 champs up 4-1. Green recorded the final two outs, stranding a runner in scoring position.
Harborcreek all but put the game away with a three-run bottom of the sixth.
Latouf got things started with a leadoff walk, which spelled the end for Green ,as DuBois worked the pitch count in an effort to keep as many arms alive in the tournament as possible.
Brennan Murphy bunted Latouf to second before he stole third — one seven stolen bases in the game for Harborcreek. Vaugh followed with a walk and stolen second before Brady Rocky delivered a single to center. Latouf scored on the play, while Vaughn came in after the ball was bobbled in the outfield.
Rocky later scored on a wild pitch to set the eventual final at 7-1.
DuBois got a leadoff walk from Ell in the seventh, but he never moved from first as Harborcreek got three straight outs to end the game. DuBois had just three runners reach second base in the game — and one was Ell when he stole second but overslid the bag.
DuBois plays Titusville in an elimination game today at 3 p.m. Titusville lost a lcose 4-3 contest to Tri-Boro Tuesday evening. Tri-Boro and Harborcreek meet at 6 p.m. with a berth in the championship game on the line.