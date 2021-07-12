DuBOIS — It wasn’t easy, but the DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team finished off an undefeated run to the District 10 championship Saturday by outlasting Brookville, 10-9, in nine innings on a highly emotional day at Stern Family Field.
The championship-day festivities kicked off with both teams honoring Carlee Thomas, mother of DuBois All-Star Walker Thomas, who is in the midst of a long battle with cancer. The DuBois Junior League squad has dedicated its season to her, with all coaches and players wearing jerseys with an insignia featuring her initials around a blue ribbon over their hearts.
After both teams were announced and stood on their respective foul lines, DuBois manager Chris Deeb escorted Carlee Thomas to the mound as a brief statement from the DuBois Little League was read. Thomas then threw out the first pitch to her son Walker before the two teams fittingly battled it out for nine innings before DuBois ultimately won the title in extra innings.
Both teams scored a pair of runs in the first, but it was largely all DuBois from there most if the game as the host team built a 7-2 lead after six innings. However, Brookville didn’t go away without a fight and put together a huge five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh against Samson Deeb, who was looking to throw his second complete game of the tourney against Brookville.
He didn’t get that chance, though, as he was lifted with the bases loaded and one out after allowing three runs in the frame. Hunter Allman came on in relief and Brookville proceeded to push two more runs across the plate on an infield single and sacrifice fly to finally pull even at 7-7.
Owen Fleming then drew a walk to reload the bases, but Allman struck out Landen Marrara looking to end the inning and send the game to extra innings.
Both teams scored a run in the eighth.
DuBois did so with two outs when Noah Farrell drew a walk and courtesy runner Landon Pawl raced around the bases to score when Danny Dixon tripled to center.
Brookville, the home team via a pregame coin flip, answered right back in the bottom of the inning as Sam Krug ripped a leadoff double and scored on a single by Ladd Blake, who was 4-for-5 with the one RBI in the contest.
The game then went to the ninth, where the international tiebreaker — last out from inning prior starts on second base with no outs — is used every inning.
DuBois took advantage of that to plate a pair of runs to grab a 10-8 advantage.
With Trenton Miller standing at second base, Riley Fields led off the ninth with a single to left to plate his teammate. Fields was then replaced by special pinch runner Thomas, who promptly stole second and went to third when Allman legged out an infield single.
Grady Galiczysnki hit a comebacker to Krug, and Thomas raced home to score on the throw to first.
Holding a two-run lead, Allman retired the first two hitters in the bottom of the ninth, with Brookville’s Dante Morey advancing to third on a groundout. He then scored when Fleming reached on a two-out error that extended the game.
Allman ended any thoughts of another Brookville rally there as he got Marrara to groundout to end the game and send DuBois to the Section 1 Tournament in Harborcreek late this week.
“We made that a little more interesting than we needed to, and we had to make a pitching change there (in 7th) because Samson threw 14 innings against them in two games and they started to hit him after seeing a lot of him,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “We made the move, and it worked out for us in the end.
“They (Brookville) were a good opponent, and it always is a good game against them. They also are good friends of ours and was a good game all-around.
“This win was a certainly a special win for our team today having Walker’s mom here and being able to honor her. It helps everybody. It helps them, it helps the kids and the whole community.
“We are still only playing baseball, and there are much bigger issues in the world than baseball. To be able to share this moment and time with Carlee, Walker and their family means a lot to us all.”
DuBois jumped out Brookville starter Luke Burton for a pair of runs in the top of the first.
Talon Hodge got things started with a one-out double, while Farrell followed with a walk. Hodge then scored when Dixon reached on an error, while Miller plated Farrell on a groundout. Hodge enjoyed a big day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Brookville answered right back against Deeb, loading the bases with one out as Fleming and Ladd singled around Krug being hit by a pitch. Burton then singled home a pair to make it 2-2 after one inning. Burton finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
DuBois regained the lead in the second when Allman drew a one-out walk and scored on a clutch two-out single by Hodge.
DuBois tacked on another run in the fourth without the aide of a hit to make it 4-2. Pawl reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a squeeze bunt by Brayden Zatisck where he beat the throw to the plate. Brookville got out of that inning by turning the first of two double plays it had in the game.
Both starters worked out of jams in the fifth.
Burton stranded a pair in scoring position position in the top half, while Deeb left the bases loaded in the bottom half after Marrara, Blake and Burton had all singled.
DuBois then appeared to put the game away with a three-run sixth that made it a 7-2 game.
Walker Thomas led off the inning with a single, while Galiczysnki walked with one out. He proved to be the last batter Burton facedm, as Brookville went to Krug on the mound.
Deeb greeted him with a single that plated Thomas before Hodge doubled home Galiczynski. Dixon plated Hodge with the third run of the frame when he beat out an infield single with two outs.
Brookville didn’t go away quietly, though, and forced extra innings with its big bottom of the seventh that nearly saw them pull off an improbable victory to force an if-necessary game.
Fleming reached on an error to open the inning, then Krug was hit by a pitch with one out before Blake singled to load the bases. Burton and Kolton Griffin followed with back-to-back singles that plated a run each to make it 7-4. Morey then drew a walk that forced home special pinch runner Blake Porter.
That spelled the end for Deeb, as Allman came on to face Christian Cox, who smacked a pitch towards third. Hodge’s lone play was to try to get a force out at third, but Griffin beat his diving tag attempt at the bag as Burton scored.
Sergio Sotillo then hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate Griffin with the tying run. Allman and DuBois then worked their way out of the jam to force extra innings, where they won the game in the ninth.
As for the trip north to the Section 1 Tournament, DuBois looks to beat an old nemesis in Harborcreek, which is hosting the sectional.
“Our goal is definitely to make back here for states (at Stern Field),” said Deeb. ‘We have yet to make it to states with this group. With have lost the section final twice to Harborcreek, so we want to get past them this year and come back play in states in front of our home crowd.”
DuBOIS 10,
BROOKVILLE 9, 9 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 210 103 012 — 10
Brookville 200 000 511 — 9
DuBois—10
Samson Deeb p-ss 6111, Talon Hodge 3b 5132, Noah Farrell ss-1b 2100, Danny Dixon cf 5032, Trenton Miller lf 4101, Boston Graham c 3000, Riley Fields ph 2011, Walker Thomas rf-spr 2210, Landon Pawl spr-rf 2200, Hunter Allman 1b-p 3110, Mason Dinkfelt ph-1b 1000, Grady Galiczynski 2b 3111, Brayden Zatsick ph-2b 0001. Totals: 38-10-11-9.
Brookville—9
Owen Fleming c 5220, Landen Marrara cf 6010, Sam Krug 3b-p 3310, Ladd Blake 1b-3b 5141, Luke Burton p-1b 5133, Kolton Griffin 2b-ss-2b 5111, Dante Morey lf 3101, Blake Porter 2b-spr 1000, Hunter Whitlach rf 1000, Christian Cox rf 3011, Sergio Sotillo ss-lf-ss 4001.
Errors: DuBois 4, Brookville 3. LOB: DuBois 10, Brookville 12. DP: DuBois 1, Brookville 2. 2B: Hodge 2, Galiczynski; Krug. 3B: Dixon. SAC: Zatsick. HBP: Sam Krug 2 (both by Deeb). SB: Hodge, Farrell, Thomas 2, Pawl.
Pitching
DuBois: Samson Deeb-6 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Hunter Allman-3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Brookville: Luke Burton-5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Sam Krug-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Allman. Losing pitcher: Krug.