GUYS MILLS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team saw its summer come to end Wednesday with a tough 2-0 loss to Titusville in an elimination game at the Section 1 Tournament at Jake Boyle Memorial Field.
DuBois got a strong outing from starter Andrew Green — and outhit Titusville 3-2 — but struggled to come up with a timely hit as its offense struggled for the second straight day in Guys Mills.
And unfortunately for DuBois, Titusville got one of those timely hits — a single by Hunter Thomas during a decisive two-run bottom of the second that also featured a pair of DuBois errors.
Green went the distance for DuBois and wound up the hard-luck loser. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out five and walking two in six innings of action.
Green allowed just three baserunners outside of the second inning when Titusville plated the only two runs of the game.
“I am proud of Greenie today. He pitched a heck of a game,” said DuBois manager Mike Pyne. “He gave us six strong innings and only gave up two hits and chance to stay close all game. The Titusville coach told me his kids could not solve him.
“We also have to tip our hats to the Titusville pitchers, who mixed in fastballs with off speed pitches very well. They didn’t allow us to string together enough hits to make any serious offensive threats.”
DuBois put runners in scoring position four different innings but just couldn’t break the ice against Titusville. DuBois mustered just one run in two games at sections coming off a 14-run, 12-hit performance in a 14-6 victory against Punxsutawney in the District 10 title game.
Kaden Clark singled with one out in the top of the first but was stranded at second by Titusville starter Thomas.
In the third, Damon Stewart smacked on a one-out single and stole second before Matt Pyne followed with a walk as DuBois tried to answer back after Titusville scored its two runs in the bottom of the second.
Neither runner moved though, as Titusville got an infield popup and groundout to end the inning.
DuBois made its biggest noise in the fifth as Green walked and Gavin Kaschalk and Stewart each singled with one out. However, Green and Kaschalk were trown out trying to steal second and third, respectively, in the inning as DuBois tried to jump-start a rally on the bases.
The end result was Titusville getting out of the inning with its 2-0 lead intact and Stewart, who was 2-for-2, stranded at first base.
DuBois got a two-out walk from Green in the seventh, and he took second on a wild pitch, but a strikeout finished off the Titusville victory.
DuBois finished All-Star play with a 3-3 record, with the 14-year old players advancing out of districts for the first time in their Little League careers.
“I am proud of this group of ball players and all the hard work they put into the All-Star season,” said Pyne. “I feel they represented DuBois very well.”
Titusville faces Harborcreek today in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Harborcreek fell 3-2 to Tri-Boro in Wednesday’s winners’ bracket finals. The Titusvulle-Harborcreek winner battles Tri-Boro Friday for the title.
The section champ moves on to play at the Junior League State Tournament, which will be played in DuBois at Stern Field from July 24-28.