REYNOLDSVILLE — Coming off an opening-week bye, the DuBois junior varsity team looked like a squad that had yet to play, but the Renegades overcame five turnovers and some offensive struggles at times to upend the Stallions, 13-7.
The game, which was played in Reynoldsville because St. Marys is still awaiting approval to use Dutch Country Stadium, was largely a defensive battle.
The teams traded scores on their first possessions of the third quarter, but the difference proved to be a 35-yard touchdown run by DuBois’ Daniel Smith Jr. with 2:03 left in the first half following a failed fake punt try by the Stallions. Smith led all players with 10 carries for 70 yards in the game.
The Renegades also made a huge defensive stand in the final two and half minutes after St. Marys got a first-and-goal at the 8 to preserve the victory.
After forcing a four-and-out to open the game, the DuBois ran its first offensive play of the season from the Stallion 40. Runs of 10 and 19 yards by Calvin Cooper and Smith, respectively, quickly gave the Renegades first-and-goal at the 6-yard line.
DuBois couldn’t punch it in though, as St. Marys made a defensive stand of its own — forcing a fumble on fourth down that was recovered by Stallion Benny Mecca.
St. Marys lost four yards on the ensuing possesion, but a muffed punt by the Renegades gave the ball back to the Stallions at their own 19. Troy Herzing promptly ripped off runs of 13 and nine yards, while Bode Regulaski and TJ Gornati added runs of nine and six yards, respectively.
The Stallions eventually reached midfield before turning it over on downs. Their defense got the ball right back again, as Herzing recovered a fumble on DuBois’ first play.
St. Marys again struggled to move the ball, especially losing 15 yards on an illegal blind side block. The Stallions eventually lined up to punt, with their punter trying to run after a bad snap.
DuBois’ defense made the play and gave its offense the ball at the Stallions 41. The Renegades picked up a first down before Smith broke free on the right side then cut it back to rumble 35 yards for the score.
Cooper added the extra point run to make it 7-0 with 2:03 left in the first half. DuBois took that lead to the half, then added to it with a 7-play, 53-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter.
Smith or Cooper carried the ball five of the first six plays, accounting for 23 yards. Cooper capped the drive when he hauled in swing pass from Kody Knisely and managed to stay in bounds after being pushed near the sideline on a 26-yard touchdown catch. The extra point run failed as DuBois led 13-0.
St. Marys answered right back with a 53-yard scoring drive of its own to cut its deficit in half thanks in large part to a pair of huge fourth-down plays.
The first was a 25-yard pass from TJ Gornati to Jonathan Farabuagh on a fourth-and-10 play. Herzing then rattled off a 22-yard on fourth-and-7 at the DuBois 25. Herzing scored from a yard out three plays later to open the fourth quarter. Gornati’s extra point run made it 13-7.
Disaster struck DuBois on its ensuing possession, as St. Marys’ Mecca recovered his second fumble of the day on a bad snap by DuBois. The Stallions couldn’t capitalize though as a bad snap of their on the first doomed the drive, which ended on downs.
St. Marys’ defense again came up big, as Bruno Stager intercepted a DuBois pass on fourth down at returned it to his own 45 with 3:48 to play. The Stallions quickly drove to the DuBois 8 thanks to runs of 7 and 11 yards by Stager and Gornati, respectively and a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Renegades.
The Stallions’ drive stalled there though, as lost two yards in four plays as the Renegades defense stood tall to seal the victory.
DuBois (1-0) hosts Punxsutawney next Saturday, while St. Marys (0-2) visits Brockway.
DuBOIS 13,
ST. MARYS 7
Score by Quarters
DuBois 0 7 6 0 — 13
St. Marys 0 0 0 7 — 7
Second Quarter
D—Daniel Smith Jr. (Calvin Cooper run), 2:03.
Third Quarter
D—Calvin Cooper 26 pass from Kody Knisely (run failed), 6:18.
Fourth Quarter
SM—Troy Herzing 1 run (TJ Gornati run), 9:52.
D SM
First downs 7 6
Rushes-yards 26-69 38-82
Comp-Att-Int 2-5-1 2-8-0
Passing Yards 25 38
Total Plays-Yards 31-94 46-120
Fumbles-Lost 6-4 4-0
Punts 0-0 1-17
Penalties-Yards 2-25 6-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Daniel Smith Jr. 10-70, Calvin Copper 8-27, Adam Kozak 2-(-5), Kody Knisely 2-3, Team 4-(-26).
St. Marys—Troy Herzing 12-58, TJ Gornati 10-9, Chase Micale 3-3, Bruno Stager 6-5, Bode Regulski 2-5, Landyn Rippey 1-7, Jackson Meyer 2-8, Team 2-(-13).
PASSING
DuBois—Kody Knisely 2 of 5, 25 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
St. Marys—TJ Gornati 2 of 8, 38 yards.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Calvin Cooper 1-26, Adam Kozak 1-(-1).
St. Marys—Jonathan Farabaugh 1-25, Jackson Meyer 1-13.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—None.
St. Marys—Bruno Stager