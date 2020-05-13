Sydney Kaschalk may not have been a household name when she first reached the varsity level for the DuBois volleyball team, but by the time her career was over, she had become not only one of the best middle hitters in District 9 but the state.
The Lady Beaver first stepped on a court in sixth grade and her journey in the sport progressed from there. She played junior varsity her freshman year but began practicing with the varsity squad towards the end of that season.
She earned a starting spot as a sophomore and was a mainstay in the Lady Beavers’ lineup as a middle hitter each of her final three seasons. DuBois won District 9 Class 3A titles all three of those years.
DuBois beat Punxsutawney for the first of those crowns her sophomore season, and in the process, won the program’s first district title since 1999. The Lady Beavers topped Bradford in the finals her junior and senior seasons.
“I fell in love with the game of volleyball shortly after the first time I picked up a ball,” said Kaschalk. “It gives me a rush when I am playing. Nothing has ever compared to the incredible feeling that I get when I step on the court before the first whistle of the first set of a game.
“I love how competitive and technical the sport is. I love that I have a team who supports me, and how we continuously learn to build off each other no matter the circumstance. Playing volleyball means being part of something that is bigger than yourself.”
Kaschalk, who was a District 9 Class 3A All-Star her junior and senior seasons, added Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State honors as a senior when she ranked second in the state for individual hitting percentage.
She said that All-State honor, coupled with her high hitting percentage as a senior, are her greatest sports accomplishments.
“My whole volleyball career, I have worked to become a more versatile and hard to read hitter at the net,” said Kaschalk. “Receiving these awards not only proved to me that a lot of my hard work paid off, but if I continue to want to better myself, the sky’s the limit in how far I can improve.”
While she was great volleyball player, Kaschalk will be remembered for being much more than just an athlete during her time at DAHS.
She was a member of the National Honor Society and Rotary International’s Interact Club. Outside of school, she volunteered at Special Olympics and was part of the Youth Ministry Team.
She also played in volleyball leagues at the DuBois YMCA and Bigler YMCA, as well as in a beach league and for Relentless Volleyball Club.
“Relentless taught me to be diligent and consistent with my work inside and outside of the gym,” said Kaschalk. “This club definitely made me not only a better player overall, but a better teammate as well. The friendships I made through this opportunity led me to bonds that I will keep with me for many years to come.”
Kaschalk said she has never had trouble balancing playing volleyball with her school work and other activities.
“Although volleyball has my heart and soul, school work is the most important element,” she said. “I have always thought of volleyball as the reward to me completing my school work to the best of my ability.
“I think that it is important to keep a healthy split between the two, so that volleyball doesn’t seem like it is becoming a job. Volleyball is an opportunity that I am fortunate to have and is an incentive for me to always strive to be a strong student.”
With volleyball being her only high school sport, the decision to cancel all spring sports because of COVID-19 hasn’t directed impacted Kaschalk like some of her friends and classmates.
“I have not suffered throughout this drastic change in our society,” she said. “Because volleyball is a fall sport, my season was not taken away or cut short. Things like YMCA league and beach volleyball have been put on pause, but I am very fortunate to have been able to play the sport I love during my senior year.
“I feel for my peers who had their last season taken from them.”
The daughter of Deb Kaschalk of DuBois and Pat Kaschalk of Falls Creek, the Lady Beaver senior has a younger brother Gavin Kaschalk, a freshman at DuBois who plays golf, basketball and baseball.
The Lady Beaver said her mother and Grandma Marilyn have been her biggest role models growing up.
“They have always taught me to do everything I do with love and perform every task to the best of my ability,” said Kaschalk. “They always give me a little extra push and light a fire under me to show the world what I’ve got but to remain humble in situations where I prevail.
“They have molded me into the woman I am today, and they continue to teach me that no matter if I fail, to get back up and keep pushing on.”
After graduation, Kaschalk’s plans are to attend Penn State DuBois and earn a degree in business, with her sights set on completing her schooling with a master’s degree in sports management and marketing.
She also will continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level for the Lady Nittany Lions.
“I have already made strong connections and friendships with many of the girls on the team,” said Kaschalk. “I am beyond excited to jump start my future and see what opportunities the world brings me.”