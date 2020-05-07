Athletes all across the country, all levels, had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to cancel all sports was especially hard for seniors, who missed out on their final opportunities to play alongside friends and teammates they knew for years.
As tough as that has been for them, it’s a feeling DuBois senior Alex Kovalyak has dealt with since early October when a knee injury during a Week 6 game against Fort LeBoeuf ended his final year of high school sports just as abruptly as the decision to cancel spring sports back in mid-March did for all those other seniors.
While he doesn’t play a spring sport, he said sympathized with those athletes because of his own situation.
“The decision to close schools is extremely disheartening especially to the seniors this year,” he said. “Missing out on our time to just be seniors and enjoy our final year in high school.
“To the spring athletes who have worked hard and competed, they deserve better. When God takes one opportunity away, he gives another one even greater. I feel I can sympathize with them having my seasons taken as well. We are all in this together and will come out of this situation better than how we entered it.
Kovalyak, a two-sport athlete who also played basketball, was having a career season at quarterback on the gridiron when that injury occurred against the Bison. Such an injury might make some athletes stay from the “game” because they can’t play. But, Kovalyak showed the true meaning of being a senior captain and was there for his teammates both in football, and later, basketball even after his ACL injury.
“Having to miss the remainder of my football season and my entire basketball season was the hardest thing I have had to ever do,” said Kovalyak. “You work hard when no one is watching and put in the work to seemingly have it taken from me. I gave up vacations and family time to make every 8 a.m. lift for years for football and learned a new position in basketball for my senior year moving to power forward.
“Unfortunately, God had a different plan, and as hard as it was, I was able to lead in a different way. I have no regrets and have become a better person because of my injury. I attended every practice for football and basketball before and after my injury.
“Three days after surgery, I was in Brookville for our final football game. There are no excuses to not be a leader. When people look back on my injury and my career, even though they were cut short, I want people to know my story and realize it is not the end, it is the beginning. No matter the circumstance everything can be used as an advantage.”
Being a leader is one of the things Kovalyak’s loves about playing sports.
“I like to compete and lead.,” he said. “Being the leader and being the example is something I have loved since I started playing sports. Of course, I also love the relationships that are built and the life lessons learned from sports.”
Kovalyak began playing football as a youth and was a late bloomer so to speak at the varsity level, earning letters as a junior and senior.
He split time at quarterback his his junior year with then-senior Eric Schneider. He played in eight of 11 games for a 4-7 team but still managed to throw for 1,024 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The reins of the offense were turned over to him full time for his senior season, and despite the Beavers’ struggles as team, Kovalyak was leading the Tri-County Area in passing yards after Week 6 when he suffered his knee injury.
Kovalyak finished the season 116 of 201 passing (58%) for 1,593 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also had run for three touchdowns.
When it comes to the hardwood, Kovalyak began playing basketball in fifth grade and earned a varsity letter his junior season before missing out on his final year because of the knee injury.
Things are looking up for Kovalyak now though, as the Beaver continues his recovery with sets sight on playing football at the next level at Thiel College.
“My recovery has been great. I recently completed my 50th physical appointment,” he said. “I began to throw a couple weeks back and running and lifting as well. I am over six months out of surgery.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected my recovery. I go to physical therapy wearing a mask. I would not be where I am today without the amazing physical therapists that work with me.”
Given he plans to continue playing football at the collegiate level, it should come as no surprise it is his favorite sport.
“I have played it the longest and have always enjoyed the mental parts of the game,” he said. “Football to me is like chess with 22 players. I like basketball just as much but for different reasons.
“Basketball is still a cerebral game like football, but for me I always felt I could just go out and let loose and play. Whereas in football, being the quarterback everything has be to calculated and thought of ahead of time pre-snap. That then transitions into the postsnap as fast as possible.”
As for his favorite game in high school, Kovalyak points to a couple in both sports.
“My favorite game I have ever played in was my senior year Homecoming against Oil City,” he said. “Statistically for me, it was one of my greatest I have ever played so far. Obviously, Oil City came in undefeated and DuBois was still looking for a win, and everyone wrote us off.
“For me, that was a statement game. We may have lost (55-54) but it came down to the final seconds, and the way our offense rallied time and again was something we expected.
“My other favorite was my junior year and my first start (vs. Warren) because of getting the team’s first win that season and having a breakout game to show everyone what I was capable of.
“Of course another great memory was my junior year and getting our school’s first basketball playoff win in years, as well of my entire senior basketball season taking a different role, and watching the team earn respect and success was something special in my mind.”
Outside of sports, Kovalyak is the secretary of National Honor Society, the vice president of Student Council and a member of the Interact Club.
The son of Chris Kovalyak and Nicole Sawyers, the Beaver has an older sister Mia Kovalyak and a younger brother Ryan Kovalyak — a sophomore who plays football and basketball at DuBois.
He pointed to his parents as being his role models.
“My role model is my father Chris Kovalyak,” said the Beaver. “He is always there for me and holds me to a high standard off and on the field. I wouldn’t be who I am without him.
“My second role model is my mother for always supporting me and making sure that I treat everyone with respect and to never take anything for granted.”
Once at Thiel, Kovalyak plans to major in biology with a focus in pre-optometry.
“For me to be able to continue my academic and athletic career at the next level is a blessing, and one that I am looking forward to,” said Kovalyak. “The atmosphere at Thiel is one that aligns with my values, and I could not be happier with my decision. I am excited to begin this next chapter and earn everything.”