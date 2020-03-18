There will be no pins flying at the DuBois Lanes the next couple weeks, as the bowling alley made the decision to follow the recommendation made by Gov. Tom Wolf that all “non-essential” businesses closes over concerns with he potential spread of the coronavirus.
The bowling alley made the announcement on its Facebook page that it be closed from Tuesday (March 17) through at least March 29. The last league event — the weekly Friendship League — was held Monday evening.
“Although it was suggested that non-essential businesses close, I think the governor said it should be self-imposed,” said Jackie Mitskavich, who serves as secretary for may of the leagues held at DuBois Lanes. “We just felt that it was needed to be done.
“We are busy notifying our leagues and bowlers now. We hope to be open again on Monday, March 30, but as with many other things, we have to see what happens in the next two weeks.”
The bowling alley will re-evaluate the situation on March 29 and determine then if they will remain closed or re-open.
Mitskavich also provided a list of several tournaments that area bowlers will be competing in that have been postponed to later dates.
They are as follows:
Open Championships – postponed to May 1
Women’s Championships – postponed to May 1
Youth Open – postponed to May 30-June 14
District Pepsi/HDCP Tournaments – postponed until May
Pespi/HDCP State Finals – postponed to June 20-21