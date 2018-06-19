HYDE — After a successful trip to West Virginia over the weekend, the Clearfield Post 6 American Legion baseball team was hoping to continue that momentum on Monday against visiting DuBois.
But, five errors and three extra base hits from Post 17 led to a 6-1 loss.
DuBois got two doubles from Garrett Prosper and a monster solo blast from Eric Schneider, along with five other hits off three different Clearfield pitchers for the win.
Post 17 took the early lead thanks to an error by the Chiefs in the top of the first.
Mitchell Ferra drew a walk before moving to third on an error on a fielder’s choice. Ferra scored when Jordan Frano hit a ball to second base, but Clearfield starter Cade Walker missed the bag and reached safely.
Walker rebounded by catching Frano trying to steal second and then struck Prosper out looking to limit the damage.
DuBois added another run in the top of the third inning, as Schneider smacked a ball over the left-field fence for a solo homer.
Post 17 starter Dylan McCluskey allowed just three baserunners through four innings, with two singles and one runner reaching on an error.
DuBois helped pad McCluskey’s lead in the top of the fifth, as reliever Hunter Dixon took to the mound for the Chiefs.
He walked Ferra to start the inning, before Schneider reached on an error. Dixon struck out McCluskey, but then tried to pick Schneider off and threw the ball away, allowing Ferra to score.
Schneider came around on an RBI single by Frano, while Prosper doubled to put runners on second and third for Anthony Kness.
Kness hit a hard ball to third, allowing Frano to score before Ryan Pasternak plated Prosper with a single to right to make the score 6-0.
Clearfield finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, as Eli Glass doubled and moved to third on a grounder.
He came home on a balk by Schneider, who relieved McCluskey to start the inning.
Allan Myers followed with a two-out single, but Post 6 was unable to get a rally going.
Nate Barr pitched a scoreless seventh for Clearfield, allowing just a walk.
Hayden Wiliams doubled into left-center for Post 6 in the bottom of the frame, but Schneider got a strikeout and two flyouts to set the final at 6-1.
Prosper and Pasternak each had two hits, while Ferra and Schneider each scored two runs.
Glass and Williams each had two hits for Post 6.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday at home against Curwensville.
Clearfield dropped to 4-3 on the season. The Chiefs travel to Punxsutawney on Thursday for a doubleheader.
