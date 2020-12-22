DuBOIS — It’s often said that once you find a passion to do something, nothing can hold you back from excelling at it.
That’s certainly been the case for DuBois senior Lennon Lindholm when it comes to basketball, which wasn’t the sport he liked best growing up.
“I mainly played baseball all my life until I fell in love with basketball in eighth grade,” said the Beaver senior.
From that point on, basketball became Lindholm’s primary focus when it came to sports.
“Basketball is my favorite sport by far,” he said. “No other sport can match basketball’s atmosphere. Nothing can compare to the feeling of a large student section. My favorite thing about playing sports is competing. I’ve always been a competitive person who enjoyed winning.”
And, Lindholm has enjoyed his share of winning in recent years as he has helped turn around a DuBois program that suffered three straight losing seasons — the last of which was his freshman season when he largely played junior varsity but saw action in a handful of varsity games.
His role grew his sophomore year under new head coach Dave Bennett as he became a main cog in the varsity rotation. He started on occasion, while having a couple double-digit scoring games as the Beavers went 15-9 — a five-win improvement (10-12) from the Beaver’s freshman season.
Lindholm’s progression continued a year ago, as he enjoyed a breakout junior campaign to give the Beavers a true outside scoring threat to go along with then senior Chase Husted, who dominated the paint en route to being named Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express (TCS/CE) Player of the Year.
Husted’s ability to dominate in the paint was aided by the threat of Lindholm’s outside shooting.
Lindholm drilled 56 of 124 3-point attempts (45.2 percent) on his way to being the team’s second-leading scorer with 309 points (13.4 ppg) behind Husted on a team that went 19-4. Those 19 wins were the most for a Beavers squad in 19 years and finished just two two shy of the all-time record (21) in program history since DuBois Area High School was formed as part of a merger in 1965.
Lindholm wasn’t just a 3-pointer shooter for DuBois, though, as he was second on the team in rebounds (90, 3.9 rpg) and assists (65, 2.8 apg). He also led the team in foul shooting at 86 percent (65 of 76).
Lindholm scored at least five points in all 23 games last season and reached double figures 16 times — including a stretch of nine straight games in the middle of the season.
He posted five 20-plus point games, including a career 32 points in a 70-58 win at Bradford in early February. He made 4 of 8 treys in that Bradford game and went 14 of 15 at the foul line.
Lindholm said his 32-point game against Bradford is his favorite sports accomplishment along with being named a District 9 League All-Star. He also was a TCS/CE Second Team All-Star.
Lindholm’s desire to be the best he comes from his mother, Maria Lindholm.
“My biggest role model is my mother,” he said. “She is a single mom raising three kids (Lennon has 2 younger brothers), and she has inspired me to be the person I am now.”
Lindholm still has one chapter left to write in his high school career, and with Husted now graduated, Lindholm will be called upon to step into the leadership role left void by his departure.
The looming question now is, will Lindholm get the chance to play his final season in a DuBois uniform after Gov. Tom Wolf announced he was halting all youth and high school athletic activities until at least Jan. 4?
Only time will tell if sports resume, and if they don’t, Lindholm has already learned one valuable lesson that will serve him well in both sports and life in general.
“Playing sports during this pandemic has taught me to never take anything for granted and to enjoy the moment,” he said.
Outside of playing basketball and school, Lindholm said he loves to travel with his friends. His other hobby is music.
“My parents were musicians, and I play the guitar and piano,” he said.
Lindholm’s future plans are to play basketball in college and earn a business degree.