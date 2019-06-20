DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star Softball team got off to a slow start Wednesday night against Brookville, but once it got going, the runs kept coming in a 13-3, 4-inning victory in the second game of a District 10 Tournament doubleheader at Heindl Field.
Brookville jumped out to a 2-1 lead after one inning against DuBois and its starter Ava Baronick. However, it was all DuBois from there as it scored 12 runs in the second, third and fourth innings in the mercy-rule victory.
DuBois used some patience at the plate as it coupled seven walks with six hits while taking advantage of five Brookville errors.
Lexi Berta and Marina Hanes led the DuBois attack as each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Berta also scored three runs. Baronick added a two-run triple, while Layden Mooney chipped in a RBI single in the victory.
DuBois will now play at Punxsutawney in Friday’s winner’s bracket finals. Punxsy bested St. Marys, 13-5, in Wednesday’s opener. Both games were held at Heindl Field due to poor field conditions at Brookville and Punxsy with the heavy rains in recent days.
St. Marys travels to Brookville Friday in an elimination game.
DuBois opened the game with a bang as Berta ripped a leadoff single to left. The ball got past the outfielder and Berta raced all the way around the bases on the error to make it 1-0.
Brookville starter Jordan Daisley settled in after the miscue and retired three straight batters.
Her offense then got her the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Alyssa Tollino got things started with a one-out infield single. Daisley then helped her own cause when she blasted a triple over the left fielder’s head to score Tollini to tie the game.
After a popup, Aubre Eble delivered a clutch two-out single to right to plate Daisley to make it 2-1. Unfortunately for Brookville, it managed just one hit the rest of the way as DuBois seized control of the contest with a five-run top of the second.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out on walks by Lynx Lander, Audrey Hale and Haley Reed. Jordan McGranor then drew a walk of her own to force home Lander to knot things at 2-2.
Berta followed a grounder to short that was mishandled. Hale likely would have scored either way on the play, but the miscue allowed Reed to score as well. McGranor hustled around to third on the play, and a second throwing error on the play allowed McGranor to score and Berta to end up at third.
Hanes followed with a bunt single that plated Berta to put DuBois up 6-1. Daisley eventually got out of the inning, recording back-to-back strikeouts to leave runners on the corners.
DuBois added to its lead in the third.
Again it was walks that jump-started the inning. This time it was hale and Baronick who drew back-to-back free passes, which ended Daisley’s night in the circle.
Tollini came on in relief and Hale scored on a wild pitch before Tollini recorded a strikeout. McGranor then plated Baronick on a groundout before Berta reached on another error that saw her sprint all the way around to third.
Hanes followed with a single to left to bring home Berta to make 9-2. Hanes took second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield but Brookville got out of the inning when shortstop Eble threw out Hanes trying to go to third on a grounder hit by Kali Franklin to end the inning.
Brookville scored its final run in the third, and did so with two outs after Harley Geer beat out on infield single. Geer stole second and took third on a passed ball before scoring on a throwing error on a double-steal try after Eble walked.
DuBois then put the mercy rule into play with a four-run top of the fourth.
Emily McClelland got things started when she reached on a dropped third strike with one out. Hale followed with a slow roller on the infield, but McClelland beat the throw to second as both runners were safe.
That proved key for DuBois, as Baronick stepped in and ripped a tow-run triple to left field. Pinch-hitter Layden Mooney followed with a single to left-center to bring home Baronick.
Emma Elensky then hit a screaming line drive up the middle that was snagged in the circle by Tollini. That played only momentarily slowed down DuBois, as Hanes followed with a single to left to plate Mooney, who had stolen second, to put DuBois up 10 runs at 13-3.
Brookville got a one-out walk from Lily Mills in the bottom of the fourth, but DuBois finished off the victory when shortstop Franklin made a catch running out towards center field on a popup for the final out.
Baronick allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits in the complete-game victory. She struck out three and walked three.