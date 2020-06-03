Thanks to some hard work by its Board of Directors and new COVID-19 Action Committee navigating some new areas of unknowns, the DuBois Little League has an action plan and guidelines in place to have baseball and softball return to City Park this summer.
The people on both entities have been working with state and local officials, as well as Little League International, for close to two months now as the county and state begin to reopen as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a normal year, the DuBois Little League would have been in full swing in April and by now many kids and coaches would be beginning to look toward the All-Star season which traditionally began in late June.
This has been anything but a normal year though, and the All-Star season has been cancelled by Little League International because of COVID-19. In its place will be a later regular season for those in the DuBois Area.
DuBois Little League President Scott Frano said the league expects to start games in some age divisions the week of June 15, with more divisions to begin the week of June 22.
Several factors were considered for the split start — largely to assure the strict guidelines that will be put into place are followed and also to assure there are enough coaches for each team should some players/coaches decide not to participate this year due to concerns they still have about COVID-19.
“It’s completely unchartered for us,” said Frano of the new-look season the league is about to embark on. “We went through all the procedures and everything we possible could to get to where we are at today … whether it be through the Department of Health, through the Governor’s Office, through Clearfield County and Jefferson County.
“The Clearfield County commissioners went through our action plan and waiver program, and we went to the City of DuBois as well. All three entities (including Dept. of Health) really can’t rubber stamp it or sign off on it, but they can give us a thumbs up and say, ‘It looks good, stay the course.
“Even with that, we’re still going to be cautious because this is something we’ve never done before. And, we want to make sure we do the due diligence and do what we have to do to get these kids out there to play in a safe environment.
“And to be truthful, we’re going to need a lot of help from the parents are we do this (start games). There will be rules down at the Little League fields, and throughout the whole park, and we need everyone to do their part to help follow those for the safety of the kids and families who will be there.”
There following are the guidelines the league has created and expect to be followed to ensure a positive and safe experience for all participants:
Before games and practices: Parents will agree to monitor and check their child’s temperature prior to all games and practices and refrain from attending if their temperature is above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit
Hand Sanitizers & Disinfecting Wipes: The League will make best efforts to provide these items in dugouts, press boxes, bathrooms, and concession stands. Due to supply shortages, it is requested that adults bring these items for their children to use, and have the kids wash their hands before game time.
Social Distancing/Dugouts/Bleachers: Much like proposed by MLB, coaches and players will need to be at least 6 feet apart while off the field. This means that players and coaches will need to use both the dugouts and the first and third base bleachers. Parents and family spectators will need to similarly spread out along the left field and right field fenced area, as well as behind the outfield fencing.
Seating for fans in attendance will begin at least 10 feet beyond the right and left field bleachers indicated by signage. The area immediately surrounding bleachers and designated team areas will be off limits to anyone other than team members, coaching, and necessary medical supervision during the course of the game.
Dugouts, per Little League International recommendations, will be off limits to promote distancing. The on deck batter will be allowed at the top of steps inside the dugout area. The next batter will be outside the fence at a marked area at least 6 feet away followed by the batter “in the hole” at least 6 feet away at a designated area.
Players for each team will sit in an assigned seat in the bleachers with respect to spot in batting order which will be numerically marked on the bleacher. Seating will go with 4 kids a row six feet apart. At least 1 row behind seating will be kept empty to accommodate distancing as well as to allow each player’s gear.
A bench coach will be allowed in the restricted area at proper distancing.
Spectators in the outfield will be required to provide their own seating. Parents for the home team will be encouraged to watch from the left field portion of the outfield while the fans of visitors will be encouraged to sit in the right field section.
The restrooms within the dugouts will be off limits.
Facial Masks: To minimize the possible spread of germs and as a courtesy to others, facial masks are recommended for all, including players and coaches when off the playing field. While on defense, no masks will be required while on the field. Umpires are encouraged to wear masks and hygienic gloves, and may be positioned behind the mound to call balls & strikes.
Drinks/Seeds: Players and coaches will need to bring their own individual (reusable or disposable) drink containers (water or Gatorade), and keep that container with them at their designated area when on offense. No communal coolers. No seeds or gum will be permitted.
Equipment: Players’ gloves, bats, bat bag, helmets, hats, etc., should remain in their individually designated area (designated space behind them in the bleachers), when not in use on the field. Any equipment used by multiple players needs to be sanitized before the next use, especially catchers’ masks.
Baseballs/Softballs: These, of course, will be touched by multiple players during play, and sanitization would make the balls wet and slippery, thus The League will attempt to rotate balls into the game more frequently, and fouls balls should only be retrieved by players in the dugouts or grandstand.
Player Contact: We want the games to remain fun, of course, and encourage team comaraderie, however there can be no handshakes, high fives, hugs, etc., at this time.
Starting & Ending Games: Efforts should be made to minimize contact between teams arriving for and departing from games, such as nightly double-headers.
Press Boxes: While Little League International has recommended no press boxes, The league feels that we can safely “man” the press boxes with two socially distanced workers, to keep the scorebook, pitch counts, and PA system. 50/50: While this practice generates needed revenue for The League, at this time, we feel that the 50/50 should be suspended due to it requiring too much contact and the handling of cash. We, of course, welcome any donations that fans may wish to make to League officials in attendance.
Concession Stands: Due to Little League International recommendations, there will be no concession stand.
“The field is going to look a lot a different as we move forward (this summer),” said Frano. “We created a COVID-19 action committee, which is part of our board and has some people from outside the board on it. Brandon Lyle, a board member, has done a great job as the chairman of that committee.
“They have met on a nightly basis the last couple nights and we are out there roping off the fields and areas where the kids can be, Sometimes, the kids aren’t even allowed to be the dugouts because they aren’t big enough. We got isolated areas for them to be and have numbered spots for them on the bleachers to sit.
“We’re (league) investing in disinfectant and Clorox and all the things they say to use to wipe down and spray down with. It’s going to be an investment for the Little League, but everything we’re doing is for the safety of the kids and families who will be there. We’re doing everything we can that guidelines tell us too, and we feel really confident about where we are at. But, we’re learning every day.”
Frano said the league expects to have a five- to six-week season that will end some time around July 31. However, if changes need to be made or the season needs to be halted, the league is prepared to do so.
“Safety will always be No.1 no matter what,” said Frano. “Let’s hope there are no setbacks, even with the county not including the league. If there are setbacks and we feel we need to make a move to end the season somewhat abruptly, we will make that move.
“As people start moving around with us in the green phase, if that increases the numbers in our county then we will take a strong look and put it (season) on hold and look towards 2021. This is something we’re trying to do for our community, but ultimately in the back of our minds, it’s going to be what’s right for the safety of the kids and families that are there (at fields). If need make quick stop and say thank you very much for your time, we have to make that decision.”
Refund Program
Set Up
The DuBois Little League also has set up a refund program for this season, one that features refunds for all players/families.
The league is giving full refunds to those players/families who elect not to play this season. The league also is giving partial refunds back to parents whose children still play this year. Those partial refunds will be $32 for a single player and $80 for family. As side note, the $3 processing fee from the registration site is non-refundable.
The league will host a refund weekend next weekend (June 11-13) where parents can stop by the concession stand at Way Memorial Field to get their refunds. League officials will be at the Little League field on June 11-12 (Thursday-Friday) from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We want to make things right for every family,” said Frano. “In this time when people some out of work and doing different things, it’s the best thing we do as a good faith effort. Families out there are hurting, so if we can help in any way we want to do that.”
q q q
Once schedules are made for each division, Frano said they will most likely be posted on the league’s website/facebook pages.