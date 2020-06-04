The DuBois Little League Board of Directors and its newly created COVID-19 Action Committee has been hard at work in recent weeks putting together plans and guidelines to assure a safe return to the field for its players this summer.
The league is now opening its door and has extended an olive branch to neighboring Brockway for its players — both baseball and softball — to play in DuBois this summer if their parents choose to do so. The league is doing the same for some other players from just outside DuBois including the Luthersburg and Troutville areas.
“We got approached by a couple parents already whether it be through social media or phone calls, and they were pretty happy we’re giving their kids a chance to play,” said DuBois Little League President Scott Frano. “Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if they are from DuBois, Brockway, Luthersburg, Stump Creek or wherever.
“We’re welcoming them on board for a one-year basis with understanding that if next year Brockway comes full force with a season those kids have to go back to their own league.
“We’re just trying to give them all an opportunity to play. I don’t want that to sound corny, but that’s honestly where we are at. We just want to get them (kids) a couple weeks in and play some ball and get some sunshine in a safe way.”
The Brockway Little League announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that it had made the tough decision to cancel its season.
In the statement, the league said, “After much discussion and consideration of current circumstances, the Brockway Little League Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2020 baseball and softball season. This decision did not come lightly and all factors were considered.
“However, with the uncertainty of when or whether the park would reopen, as well as the consideration of the health and safety of the players and families, this was the only solution.”
Brockway Little League President Justin Decker added, “It’s an unfortunate situation. But, this gives our kids a chance to play this year, and with everything going on, was our best chance to getting them to play.”
DuBois will keep its registration open through Friday for players in the outlaying areas who wish to join the league. Parents can register their childrend through the DuBois Little League website at www..duboislittleleague.com.
Frano said adding players from areas outside DuBois had already been discussed with District 10 Baseball Administrator Barry Bacha, and he had given the okay to accept players from other leagues who made the decision to cancel their seasons because of COVID-19.
“They are going to come in and play in whatever division they are allocated age-wise,” said Frano. “And, they will fall under the same registration plans, same waiver, same guidelines as our (DuBois) kids.
“Once we have the full lists of who is playing, we just hand to that off to Barry Bacha to approve, which he said he would do, and we’ll be ready to go.”
The Little Leagues in Brookville and Punxsutawney have action plans and guidelines in place similar to DuBois’ for its leagues to play this summer.
The St. Marys Little League is working through a similar process as it tries to determine if it will play games in 2020. A league official said a final decision was likely in the next week or so.