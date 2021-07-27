CONYNGHAM — The old adage “all good things must come to an end” proved true for the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team Monday as the Section 1 champions saw their memorable summer run conclude at the state tournament with a 14-4, 4-inning loss to Upper Providence.
The game turned into a mini-home run derby between the two squads, as they combined to hit six long balls in just four innings. Unfortunately for DuBois, it found itself on the wrong side of that home run tally (4-2) and the final score.
DuBois got off to a strong start, getting solo homers from Wes Clyde and Adam Drahushak in the bottom of the first, only to see Upper Providence blast all four of their long balls during a crazy 13-run top of the second. The Section 8 champs, who hit three homers in a row at one point in the second, finished with 15 hits overall. On top of its four homers, Upper Providence also smacked five doubles — three by Aiden Ludwig and two by Carter Bunn, who joined Ludwig in having three hits on the day.
DuBois went 1-2 in Conyngham and finished as one of the Top 6 teams at states. Overall, DuBois went 9-2 in All-Star and won its first eight games entering states as DuBois went 5-0 in the District 10 tournament and 3-0 at the Section 1 tourney.
“That was a good ball team, and they have been hitting all weekend,” said DuBois manager Tim Kail of Upper Providence. “I feel bad for our kids. They have worked hard and really wanted this (to win states). But, it (losing) happens. Sometimes you come and hit and sometimes you don’t.
“They’re going to realize what they accomplished when this over. It’s upsetting right now. But, hey we’re tied for one of the Top 5 teams is pretty good. It’s a learning experience for them, and they’ll work harder to get better for next year.”
Clyde got the start on the mound and worked around a single and walk in the first inning to keep Upper Providence off the scoreboard. Brody Knouse helped out his pitcher by making a shoe-top catch on a sinking line drive hit by Sam Buckley.
Clyde then opened the bottom of the first with some fireworks as he hammered a Ryan McVey pitch over the fence in left for a leadoff home run. McVey retired the next two batters before giving up a second solo homer, this one to Adam Drahushak, to make it 2-0.
That lead was short-lived for DuBois, though, as Upper Providence’s offense exploded in the top of the second.
The first four batters all singled off Clyde, with Jack Strezminski plating a run with his hit. Cooper Fanaro then scored another run with a sacrifice fly to center before the homer run barrage started. Jalen Bowman started that with a two-run shot to center, then Buckley and Tommy Sergio followed with back-to-back solo blasts to make it three home runs in a row.
That ended Clyde’s day on the mound, as DuBois went to Hunter Ho on the mound. However, he didn’t fair any better all four hitters he faced reached base — two via doubles.
DuBois then made another pitching change, bring in Jackson McCall, but the hits kept coming for Upper Providence. Fanaro plated two more runs with a single, while Buckley hammered his second homer of the inning — this one a two-run shot to make it 12-2.
Upper Providence tacked on one more run before DuBois finally got out of the inning and found itself trailing 13-2.
The third proved to be a pretty quiet inning for both teams, with Upper Providence turning a nice 6-4-3 inning-ending double play in the bottom half after Clyde had beat out an infield single to open the frame.
Upper Providence added a run in the fourth as Buckley reached on an error to open the inning and later scored on another DuBois miscue to make it 14-2. Buckley finished the game 2-for-4 with the two homers and three RBIs.
Despite trailing by 12 runs, DuBois didn’t go quietly in the top of the fourth and battled to extend the game.
Easton Harris and Ryan Woodel led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Brody Knouse made it three hits in a row, as his single to center plated Harris. Woodel went to third on that hit, as Knouse took second on a late throw to the plate.
Jack Statler then stepped to the plate and hit a sac fly to center that brought home Woodel to make it 14-4. DuBois couldn’t push across a third run to extend the game though, as Upper Providence turned a game-ending double play on a line drive hit to second by Brycen Busard to win via the 10-run mercy rule.
With the win, Upper Providence advanced to play the winner of Monday’s other elimination game between Valley West and Hepburn-Lycoming at 1:30 p.m. today. The winners’ bracket final between Greencastle and Pittston follows at 4 p.m.
UPPER PROVIDENCE 14,
DuBOIS 4, 4 innings
Score by Innings
U. Providence 0(13)0 1 — 14
DuBois 200 2 — 4
Upper Providence—14
Jalen Bowman ss 3222, Sam Buckley lf-cf 4323, Tommy Sergio 3b 2111, Aiden Ludwig rf-1b 4130, Ryan McVey p-rf 3111, Sean Kenney c 1110, Jack Rambo ph-c 1101, Carter Bunn 2b 4231, Jack Strezminski ph-p 1111, Matt Strohm spr-ph 1100, Jude Schuberth cf-p 1000, Cooper Fanaro ph-2b 1013. Totals: 27-14-15-13.
DuBois—4
Wes Clyde p-2b-ss 2121, Isaac Dennison c 2000, Seth Wilmoth ss 2000, Adam Drahushak 1b 1111, Easton Harris lf 1110, Bryson Kail cf-spr 1000, Ryan Woodel cf 1110, Brody Knouse lf-1b 2011, Jackson McCall 3b-p 0000, Jack Statler rf 0001, Brycen Buzard 2b 1000, Hunter Ho p-3b 1000, Kance Davidson rf-p 1000. Totals: 15-4-6-4.
Errors: UP 0, DuBois 3. LOB: UP 7, DuBois 1. DP: UP 2, DuBois 0. 2B: Ludwig 3, Bunn 2. HR: Bowman, Buckley 2, Sergio; Clyde, Drahushak. SF: Fanaro; Statler. HBP: Sergio (by McCall).
Pitching
UP: Ryan McVey-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Jack Strezminski-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Jude Schuberth-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Wes Clyde-1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Hunter Ho-0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Jackson McCall-2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Lance Davidson-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: McVey. Losing pitcher: Clyde.