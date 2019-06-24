ST. MAYS — Coming off a tough 8-7 loss to Punxsutawney Friday, the DuBois Little League All-Star softball team bounced back in a big way Sunday against St. Marys to earn a rematch with Punxsy for the District 10.
DuBois brought the bats with them to Benzinger Park, coupling 13 hits with 12 walks on its way to a 20-4, 4-inning mercy rule victory that eliminated St. Marys from the District 10 Tournament. DuBois scored half its runs during a huge 10-run top of the third.
Maggie Watt and Kali Franklin powered the DuBois attack, as the duo combined for five hits, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. Watt went 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and three runs, while Franklin was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Layden Mooney also enjoyed a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair runs. In total, nine different DuBois players recorded a hit, eight of those players drove in a run.
DuBois will now battle Punxsy in the D-10 championship game Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in Punxsutawney. The game is part of a doubleheader, with Punxsy hosting DuBois in Minor League softball at 6 p.m. in a winner’s bracket contest.
As for Sunday, DuBois wasted little time grabbing the lead, scoring four times in the top of the first against St. Marys starter Mackenzie Bille.
Lexi Berta and Marina Hanes drew back-to-back walks to open the game before Franklin plated Berta with an infield single. A walk by Watt loaded the basse for Ava Baronick, who plated a pair of runs with a single to center.
DuBois reloaded the bases on a walk by Audrey Hale, then Haley Reed smacked a ball back up the middle into center field. She got a RBI on the play to make it 4-0 but had a hit taken away when St. Marys’ Mya Pistner fired to second for a force out.
St. Marys answered right back in the bottom of the first against Baronick, whose defense let her down in the frame.
Gina Geci led off the inning with a single to center before DuBois committed a two errors around a pair of outs. A run scored on each of the miscues, while Regan Bauer — who reached on the second error that would have ended the inning — later scored on a wild pitch to pull St. Marys within a run at 4-3.
Singles by Pistner and Ava Villella, coupled with a double-steal, put two runners in scoring position. However, Baronick stranded the pair there as she recorded a strikeout to end the inning and preserve a 4-3 lead.
DuBois promptly added to its lead in the second.
Berta again drew a leadoff walk, while Franklin worked a free pass with one away. Both runners scored on a single by Watt. Free passes to Baronick and Hale then loaded the bases, with Reed and Emily McClelland each plating a run with singles to give DuBois an 8-3 advantage.
Given some extra support, Baronick enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the second before DuBois exploded for 10 runs in the third to all but put the game away. DuBois sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning.
Mooney plated the first run with an infield, while Watt had a 2-run double that made it 11-3. Hale plated a run when she reached on an error, while pinch-hitter Emma Elensky delivered perhaps the biggest blow — a 2-run triple to right-center field.
DuBois was far from done though, as that triple turned the order back over to the top. After Berta walked, Mooney collected her second RBI single in the inning. Franklin followed with a 2-run double before Watt punctuated the inning with a RBI single to put DuBois up 18-3.
St. Marys extended the game with a run in the bottom of the third to avoid the 15-run rule.
Gianna Surra led off the inning with a walk, while Bille followed with a single. St. Marys then attempted a double-steal, but Hale threw our Surra at third for the first out. Bille, who swiped second on the back-end of the play, later scored on a two-out error to make it 18-4.
The run only prolonged the inevitablem as DuBois plated two runs in the fourth to put things away.
DuBois loaded the bases with no outs as Hale and Lynx Lander singled around a walk by Jordan McGranor. McClelland then plated a run on a groundout to the pitcher, as Hale slid safely into home just ahead of Surra’s tag on the throw to the plate from first base.
McGranor scored on an erorr to set the eventual final score.
Geci had a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth — her second hit of the game — but a popup to Franklin at short quickly finished off DuBois’ win.
Baronick went the distance in the circle. She allowed four runs, all unearned, on five hits while striking out six and walking none.
St. Marys went 1-2 in All-Star play.