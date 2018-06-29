KERSEY — A pair of grand slams from Aiden Snowberger and Kaden Clark helped power the DuBois Little Leaguers to an 18-0 victory over Fox/Ridgway in four innings Thursday.
Including the two long balls, DuBois finished the game with 14 hits, while five DuBois pitchers combined to hold Fox/Ridgway to just one hit in the contest.
DuBois got off to a quick start at the plate, scoring four runs in the top of the first to take an early 4-0 lead.
Aiden Snowberger led off the game with a walk, then Tyler Chamberlin hit a ground ball to short, but the attempted force out play at second was unsuccessful as the throw was dropped.
Brayden Fox followed by driving a pitch to center field for a single, scoring Snowberger for the game’s first run.
After a walk by Kaden Clark to load the bases, Trey Wingard hit a RBI single down the left field line, scoring Chamberlin.
Clark would later come in to score on a wild pitch, as Wingard scored the final run of the inning on a single up the middle by Kaden Brezenski.
Defensively, DuBois relied on strong pitching and fielding to shut down the Fox/Ridgway offense throughout the game.
Five DuBois pitcher combined to allow just one hit and five walks along with six strikeouts.
Three of those strikeouts came from starting pitcher Andrew Green, who secured the win on the mound by allowing just two base runners over an 1 2/3 innings.
After being held off the board in the second, DuBois took their four-run lead into the third inning.
In the third, DuBois broke the game open with seven runs to push their lead to 11-0.
Wingard and Davey Aughenbaugh led the inning off with a pair of walks, as Leyton Hodge brought Wingard in to score on a single to left field.
Drew Cook then brought Aughenbaugh in to score as he reached on an error by the pitcher.
A single to center field by Brock Smith then loaded the bases for DuBois with nobody out in the inning.
Next up was Snowberger, as the second baseman drove a pitch over the wall in straight-away center field for a grand slam, stretching DuBois’ lead to 10-0.
Chamberlin followed with a single to right field and would later come in to score the final run of the inning on a RBI groundout to second by Wingard.
In the fourth inning, DuBois continued their strong performance at the plate, adding seven more runs to stretch their lead to 18-0.
A pair of walks by Billy Gray and Fox, along with a single to left field by Chamberlin loaded the bases with one away in the inning.
Clark followed by ripping a full-count pitch well over the fence in left center field for DuBois’ second grand slam of the game to stretch the lead to 15.
The next seven batters all reached base for DuBois in the inning, as Smith drove in Aughenbaugh with a bases loaded walk.
Snowberger then recorded his fifth RBI of the game with a single to left field to score Leyton Hodge.
Clark drove in the final run of the game after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing Cook in to score.
