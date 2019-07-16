BROCKWAY — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team won its second elimination game in as many day Monday at the Section 1 Tournament, this time upending Meadville/Vernon, 12-5, to fight its way back to the championship game.
DuBois scored runs in four of its five at-bats, including four in the first inning to get off to a good start with its postseason life in the line. DuBois kept hitting after that big first inning, amassing 16 hits in the win that earned the squad a rematch with Harborcreek in the section title game.
Noah Farrell and Bryson Delaney led the DuBois attack with three hits apiece. farrell had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Delaney drove in a run and scored twice.
Brayden Fox, Trey Wingard and Danny Dixon each added two hits for DuBois, with Dixon collecting two RBIs. Fox had a double and triple.
DuBois will now battle Harborcreek tonight at Taylor Memorial Park at 6 p.m. A win by Harborcreek gives it the Section 1 title, while a DuBois victory forces the if necessary game on Wednesday.
Fox jump-started DuBois four-run bottom of the fourth with a triple and scored on a single by Wingard. Dixon followed with a single of his own before Farrell ripped a RBI double. Farrell came home when Samson Deeb reached on a two-out error to make it 4-0.
DuBois found itself tied 4-4 entering the bottom of the third though when talon Hodge delivered a clutch two-out, two-run double to put DuBois back on top 6-4. Delaney and Camdyn Long, who each singled, scored on the double.
Hodge’s clutch hit made a winner out of Marek Hoyt, who tossed the first three innings.
DuBois tacked on three more runs in the fourth.
Farrell, Delaney and Deeb all singled in the inning, with a pair of Meadville/Vernon error leading to the three runs.
DuBois plated its final three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Fox again got things started, this time smacking a one-out double. Wingard Dixon, Farrell and Delaney followed with four straight singles that produced the three runs.
Wingard, who relieved Farrell after one out in the fourth, pitched in the sixth before Hodge came on to record the final two outs.