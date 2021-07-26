CONYNGHAM — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team opened the state tournament with a tough 14-4, 5-inning loss to Pittston Saturday night in a game where the wheels came off for DuBois in the bottom of fifth that saw a tight ball game turn into a mercy-rule victory for the Section 5 champions.
DuBois had just scored four runs in the fourth to make it a game at 5-4, only to watch Pittston blast a pair of three-run homers as part of a nine-run bottom of the fifth to hand DuBois a stunning loss.
A loss like that easily would have deflated most teams, especially having to play an elimination game 16 hours later.
However, DuBois quickly erased the setback from their minds and bounced back in a major way Sunday in Conyngham as the Section 1 champs blasted West Point, 10-0 in 4 innings, to stay alive at states.
The duo of Isaac Dennison and Jackson McCall combined on a two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none.
Dennison got the start and win after tossing the first 2 2/3 innings before being taken out at 35 pitches. He gave up one hit and struck out four. McCall threw the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing a hit while striking out one.
The duo were backed by an offensive attack that got production throughout the lineup — particularly the bottom half as nine of the team’s 10 runs were scored by the bottom five spots in the order.
Leadoff hitter Wes Clyde and Hunter Ho each had two hits, including a double, and a run scored, with Ho also driving in a run. Dennison helped his own cause with a double and three RBIs, while Lance Davidson and Jack Statler combined for three RBIs out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup.
“They were really nervous yesterday (Saturday) and weren’t hitting,” said DuBois manager Tim Kail. “They weren’t ready to be here (states) yet. Nerves can get everybody. Today, they were. We got them calmed down and they had fun. Even when they were warming up, they were playing around and were loose.
“We told them this is baseball and what they enjoy and what they need to do. You could see that today. Everyone one of them hit. We get to play again tomorrow (Monday) now. We’ll get them round up here, have some fun tonight and come back out tomorrow and see what we can do.”
DuBois was the visitors as a result of the pregame coin flip and wasted little time grabbing the lead.
Clyde led off the game with a bang as he hammered a double off the fence in center. He promtply took second on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Dennison to put DuBois up 1-0. That proved to be the only run DuBois needed on the day.
Dennison worked around a one-out single by Luke Semelka in the bottom of the first, then his offense pushed the lead to 4-0 in the second against West Point starter Tommy Rennie.
Kail was hit in the head by a pitch to start the inning and remained in the game. After a strikeout, McCall drew a walk before Brycen Buzard advanced the runners to second and third with a sac bunt.
Davidson then popped up a pitch that the second baseman lost in the sun. The ball landed cleanly on what proved to be a two-run infield single that put DuBois up 3-0.
Clyde followed with an infield single of his own to put runners on the corners for Dennison, who belted a double to left-center that plated Davidson to make it 4-0 before Rennie got out of the inning when Seth Wilmoth hit a liner to shortstop.
Much like the first, Dennison worked around an one-out base runner — this one reaching on an error — in the second.
DuBois kept the pedal down offensively in the third.
After Rennie opened the frame with a strikeout, Kail drew a walk before Brody Knouse was hit in the head by a pitch. Fortunately, he too was able to remain in the game. Ho followed with a double off the fence in center to bring home Kail.
Knouse later scored on a wild pitch with two outs before DuBois loaded the bases when Statler walked and Clyde was hit by a pitch. Rennie then hit Dennison — his third hit batsmen of the inning and fourth of the game — to force home Ho to make it 7-0.
Dennison and McCall made quick work of West Point in the third, with Dennison retiring the first hitter before being pulled. McCall then got the next two — including snagging a line drive off the bat of Brody Chismar.
DuBois then put the mercy rule into play with its third straight three-run inning.
Adam Drahushak reached on a third strike in the dirt to start the inning and was replaced on the bases by Easton Harris. Kail followed with a single to center, but Harris was caught in a rundown and tagged out after trying to go first-to-third on the hit.
Kail, who reached second on that play, scored when Knouse reached on an error. Ho then singled to center, and Knouse scored from first when the ball went between the outfielder’s legs.
Statler delivered a clutch two-out single two batters later to score special pinch runner Davidson to make it a 10-0 game.
Rennie led off the bottom of the fourth with a single for West Point, then teammate Aaryn Chappel hammered a pitch to center that Kail ran down on the warning track for the first out. McCall then recorded a strikeout before fielding a combacker and throwing to first for the final out of the game.
In Saturday night’s opening loss, Pittston scored once in the first and four times in the third to build a 5-0 advantage before DuBois battled back into the game with a four-run top of the fourth.
Wilmoth led off the fourth with a single before Harris and Kail reached on errors. Knouse then plated the first run on a fielder’s choice, while Ho scored another run with a single. Ryan Woodel then reached on an error that allowed Knouse to come home.
Dennison made it a one run game (5-4) with a RBI single, but DuBois couldn’t pull even in the inning as Pittston got out a jam by leaving the bases loaded.
DuBois reliever Ho then tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth, while DuBois left a pair of runners on base in the top of the fifth before Pittston exploded for nine runs in the bottom half of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule, 14-4.
Next up for DuBois is the loser of Sunday’s winners’ bracket game between Upper Providence and Greencastle. The result of that game was not available as of press time.
DuBOIS 10,
WEST POINT 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 133 3 — 10
West Point 000 0 — 0
DuBois—10
Wes Clyde 2b 3120, Isaac Dennison p-3b-c 2013, Seth Wilmoth ss 3000, Adam Drahushak 1b 2000, Easton Harris ph 1000, Bryson Kail cf 1310, Brody Knouse lf 2200, Jackson McCall 3b-p 0100, Hunter Ho ph 2121, Brycen Buzard c 1000, Ryan Woodel ph-rf 1000, Lance Davidson rf-spr-3b 1212, Jack Statler ph-rf 1011. Totals: 20-10-8-7.
West Point—0
Brody Shismar lf-c 2000, Luke Semelka cf-1b 2010, Tommy Rennie p-ss 2010, Aaryn Chappel ss-cf 2000, Dom Scarton c-2b-p 2000, Mikey Monios 1b 1000, Bry Kessler 2b 1000, Aaron gaskey 3b-p 1000, Nate Meeder 2b-lf 1000, Dom Angelicchio rf 1000. Totals: 15-0-2-0.
Errors: DuBois 1, WP 1. LOB: DuBois 6, WP 3. 2B: Clyde, Dennison, Ho. SAC: Buzard. HBP: Clyde (by Rennie), Dennison (by Rennie), Kail (by Rennie), KNouse (by Rennie). SB: Semelka.
Pitching
DuBois: Isaac Dennison-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Jackson McCall-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
West Point: Tommy Rennie-2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 4 HB; Aaron Gaskey-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Dom Scarton-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dennison. Losing pitcher: Rennie.