JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team captured a wild 12-8, seven-inning win against Johnsonburg/Kane Sunday evening in an elimination game at Knothole Park to stay alive in the District 10 Tournament.
The contest featured a little bit of everything an elimination game usually does — lots of pitchers used, disputed calls, errors — but also some strong play both in the field at the plate by both sides to overcome some of those negatives.
The lead changed hands four times through the first four innings before the game eventually went extras.
And, it was DuBois that exploded for four runs on four hits in the top of the seventh to finally seize control of the game.
Andrew Green got DuBois’ seventh started with a one-out single to right before Leyton Hodge drew a walk, ending the day for reliever Dane Anderson.
Johnsonburg/Kane went to Ricky Myers on the mound, and DuBois pinch-hitter Drew Cook greeted Myers with a double to the fence in right-center to plate Green with what turned out to be the game-winning un.
DuBois was far from done in the inning though.
Aiden Snowberger followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Hodge, while Tyler Chamberlin belted a two-out double to center to plate Cook. Chamberlin ended up at third on an error in the outfield and raced home a batter later on an infield single by Brayden Fox to make it 12-8.
Green made that four-run lead stand up as he retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh — recording a pair of strikeouts in the process — to collect the win.
Green tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three. He was the lone DuBois player of the five to take the mound to not walk a batter on a day. Overall, DuBois pitchers combined to walk 11 batter but also strike out 10.
Fox and Chamberlin, along with Kaden Clark, all had big days at the plate in the win. Fox and Clark each had three hits with a RBIs and three runs scored, while Chamberlin was 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Clark hit two singles to the outfield that were misplayed that allowed a combined five runs to score.
With the victory, DuBois moves on to play Brockway in another elimination game Tuesday at DuBois City Park.Brockway beat St. Marys, 6-4, Sunday to stay alive.
As excited as the seventh inning was the first six innings provided fans in attendance with even more drama.
DuBois jumped out to an 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Fox jump-started a two-out rally with a single to left. Clark followed with a single to right that got between the outfielder’s legs. The error allowed both Fox and Clark to score on the play.
Johnsonburg/Kane answered right back with a four-run bottom of the first against Fox, who got the start for DuBois.
The hosts coupled together four walks and two hits against Fox and reliever Chamberlin to take a 4-2 advantage.
Eric Hoffman plated that first run with a bases-loaded walk, with Dane Anderson also scoring on the play when DuBois fell asleep on the throw back to the pitcher.
After Myers walked to reload the bases, DuBois went to Chamberlin, and Nate Landries greeted him with a two-run single to right to make it 4-2 before Chamberlin struck out back-to-back batters to end the inning.
DuBois got a run back in in the second when Brock Smith drew a two-out walk and later scored on an error.
However, Johnsonburg/Kane countered with a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning when Hunter Newman drew a leadoff walk and scored on a two-out single by Isaiah Jackson to go up 5-3.
Both teams turned double plays in the third before DuBois went back on top with a five-run fourth — again doing all its damage with two outs.
Cook started that rally with two-out walk in his first at-bat of the game. Snowberger followed with a single to center that eventually put both runners in scoring position when Cook beat the throw to third.
Chamberlin then delivered a clutch two-out single to left to plate both runners. Fox followed with a walk before Clark ripped a single to center. The ball again got between the legs of the outfielder and rolled out towards the fence.
Chamberlin, Fox and Clark all scored on the error to put DuBois up 8-5.
That lead was short-lived though as Johnsonburg/Kane responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.
Jackson had a huge two-out, two-run triple in the inning before scoring a batter later when Hoffman reached on an error. Jackson was 3-for-3 with the triple and three RBIs. Anderson also had two hits for the hosts.
Johnsonburg/Kane threatened to take the game in the bottom of the sixth.
With one out and Anderson on first after a fielder’s choice, Jackson singled to center. Anderson hustled around to third on the hit, and the throw to third hit DuBois’ Kaden Brezenski in the face and as he went to field it.
The ball rolled a couple feet from third as the players got slightly tangled up as Brenzenski went down holding his face. Anderson got up and tried to score, but a DuBois player had backed up the throw and fired home to catcher Snowberger, who ran down Anderson and tagged him for the second out.
Johnsonburg/Kane’s coaches argued interference should have been called, but after a conference with all three umpires, Anderson was ruled out on what was a big play in the game.
Green then ended the inning with a strikeout to set the stage for DuBois’ victory in the seventh.
