DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star softball team overcame a slow starts a host of errors to come away with a 15-5, 4-inning victory Wednesday against Warren at Heindl Field to stay alive in the District 10 Tournament.
DuBois was playing its second game in as many days after falling 13-3 in five innings at Punxsutawney Tuesday night, while Warren had a day off after beating Potter/McKean-Smethport/Mt. Jewett, 21-4, in an elimination game in the only game played in the the bracket on Monday.
And, it was Warren that came out strong — scoring twice in the first and one more in the second to grab an early 3-0 lead.
However, it was all DuBois from there once the hosts got rolling in the bottom of the second and scored 15 runs on seven hits, six walks and three hit batters in its final two at-bats.
DuBois took the lead with a seven-run bottom of the second only to see Warren score twice in the top of the third to make it a 7-5 game.
Any momentum Warren may have tried to regain with those two runs was quickly taken away as DuBois scored eight more times in the third to put itself on the verge of a 10-run mercy-rule victory as it led 15-5.
Brielle Gray then came on in relief of starter Abby Kalgren and tossed a 1-2-3 top of the fourth to finish off the victory.
Kalgren got the win in the circle after throwing the first three innings, allowing five runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out four and walking two. DuBois committed six errors with her in the circle.
Warren used a pair of DuBois errors to score its two runs in the first.
With one out, Nakita Nelson reached first on a bad throw to first on a dropped third strike. She took second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Alexis Jones, who in turn came home when Alanna Warrior reached on another error.
DuBois got a runner to third in the bottom of the inning when Jillian Morgan drew a one-out walk and hustled around to third on a groundout but was stranded there.
Warren added to its lead in the second, but things could have been worse for the home team.
Peyton Hagg drew a one-out walk, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. She then tried to score on a wild pitch, but catcher Addison Lilja made a nice throw back to the plate to Kalgren, who tagged Hagg for the second out.
The played proved key when Marli Reckenwald followed with a walk, swiped second and scored on a single by Riley Gafner, who wound up at second on a bad throw back into the infield.
Kalgren stopped the rally there though, getting a strikeout to end the inning.
DuBois’ offense then woke up in the bottom half of the second.
Gray and Sumari Carr got things started with back-to-back walks. Lucy Williams then singled to center. Gray easily scored on the hit, but so Carr and Williams when the ball got past the center fielder and rolled to the wall. The error helped DuBois quickly tie the score at 3-3.
Warren starter Gafner then struck out two of the next three batters, with Lilja earning a walk in that stretch. Morgan then delivered a huge two-out, two-run, inside-the-park home run — a play on which Warren’s left fielder tried to make a running catch coming in but couldn’t quite get to the ball.
DuBois wasn’t done in the inning though.
Kalgren restarted a two-out rally with a single before Tessa Tekely reached on error on a popup on he infield. Gray made that miscue hurt when she blooped a single over the shortstop’s head to plate both runners to give DuBois a 7-3 lead after two innings.
Warren got two runs back in the third on a pair of RBI groundouts in an inning that saw DuBois commit three errors.
DuBois didn’t let Warren completely back in the game though and all but put things away with its eight-run third before Gray finished things off in the circle.
Warren went to Jones in the circle to start the third, and she hit Lucy Williams to open the frame. Claire Gallagher followed with a single to put runners on the corners before Williams scored on a wild pitch.
Lilja was then hit by a pitch as well before Lily Sachs singled home special piinch runner Elliette Brewer. Lilja then raced home on a wild pitch to make it 10-5.
DuBois quickly loaded the bases as Morgan walked and pinch-hitter Breanna Smiley was the third batter hit by Jones. That spelled the end for Jones, as Warren went back to Gafner in the circle.
She didn’t far much better in her second stint, as Sachs scored on a wild pith before Tekely drew a walk to reload the bases. Morgan then swiped home a throw back to the pitcher to give her team a 12-5 advantage.
Carr put the mercy rule into play two batters later when she hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run to right field to make it 15-5.
DuBois will now host Bradford in an elimination game Friday at Heindl Park at 6 p.m. Bradford knocked out Brookville with a 17-5 victory Wednesday.
Friday’s other matchup has St. Marys traveling to Punxsutawney in the winners’ bracket final.
DuBOIS 15,
WARREN 5, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Warren 212 0 — 5
DuBois 078 x — 15
Warren—5
Riley Gafner p-ss-p 3010, Nakita Nelson 2b 2100, Alexis Jones ss-p-ss 2211, Alanna Warrior c 2001, Alexis Pascuzzi 3b 2100, Tegan Wightman cf 1000, Peyton Matson ph-cf 1001, Morgan Zaffino 1b 2000, Peyton Hagg lf 0000, Alanna Boyd rf 1000, Marli Reckenwald lf 1100. Totals: 17-5-2-3.
DuBois—15
Sarah Hickman rf 2000, Lily Sachs rf 1111, Jillian Morgan ss 1212, Abby Kalgren p 201, Breanna Smiley spr-ph-2b 0200, Tessa Tekley cf 2200, Brielle Gray 2b-p 2112, Sumari Carr 3b 2213, Lucy Williams lf 1211, Kendall Lashinsky ph 1000, Elliette Brewer 1b-spr 1100, Claire Gallagher 1b 2010, Addison Lilja c 2010. Totals: 17-15-7-9.
Errors: Warren 2, DuBois 6. LOB: Warren 2, DuBois 2. HR: Morgan, Carr. SB: Jones, Pascuzzi, Hagg, Reckenwald; Morgan. HBP: Smiley (by Jones), Williams (by Jones), Lilja (by Jones).
Pitching
Warren: Riley Gafner-3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO; Alexis Jones-0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 3 HB.
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Brielle Gray-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kalgren. Losing pitcher: Gafner.