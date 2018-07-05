Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CLEARFIELD, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LEBANON, MIFFLIN, MONTOUR, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHERN CLINTON, NORTHERN LYCOMING, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHERN LYCOMING, SULLIVAN, AND UNION. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AND BECOME WIDESPREAD LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. SOME OF THESE STORMS COULD PRODUCE VERY HEAVY RAINFALL WHILE MOVING SLOWLY. THE GROUND IN MANY PLACES IS WET FROM SPOTTY HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS, AND THIS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/FLOOD. &&