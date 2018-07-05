DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Stars continued their strong play with a 9-2 victory over Brockway at Way Memorial Field Tuesday.
With the win, DuBois advances to the losers bracket final and will face either Punxsutawney or Brookville today on the road at 6 p.m.
DuBois got off to a strong start against Brockway both at the plate and in the field.
In the top of the first, DuBois starting pitcher Aiden Snowberger struck out to and only allowed one base runner on a walk to keep Brockway off the board.
In the home half of the inning, it was Snowberger who got things rolling for the DuBois offense.
Snowberger laid down a bunt and beat out the throw to first, then advanced around to third on a pair of wild pitches.
Brayden Fox brought Snowberger in to score the game’s first run on a RBI single to right field, as DuBois took a 1-0 lead into the second.
The DuBois starter made quick work of the Brockway offense in the second, retiring the side in order as the home team looked to build on their one-run lead in the bottom of the second.
Snowberger went two innings on the mound, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out three.
Billy Gray got things started with a one-out single to right field, then came around to score on a double down the right field line of the bat of Leyton Hodge.
Snowberger followed with a RBI double off the fence in center field to score Hodge and give DuBois a 3-0 lead.
Tyler Chamberlin brought Snowberger in to score the final run of the inning on a RBI groundout to the shortstop, as DuBois took a four-run lead into the third.
Brockway looked to get its offense rolling against DuBois relief pitcher Drew Cook in the third, but the first two batters of the inning were retired on a strikeout and a fly out to right field.
Leadoff hitter Weston Pisarchick then reached on a two-out infield single, followed by a single to right by Dylan Bash.
Both runners came around to score on a double to left-center field by Matthew Brubaker, as Brockway cut the deficit to 4-2.
DuBois quickly regained the momentum in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to stretch their lead to 7-2.
Kaden Clark led the inning off with a line drive solo home run to right-center field.
Trey Wingard followed by drawing a walk, then pinch hitter David Aughenbaugh reached on an infield single.
Brock Smith then hit a line drive to right field, coming just feet short of a three-run home run as the ball hit halfway up the outfield fence.
The hard-hit single brought Wingard in to score as Aughenbaugh advanced to third on the play.
Gray followed with a sacrifice fly down the left field line to bring Aughenbaugh in to score the final run of the inning.
DuBois continued to build on their lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning.
Chamberlin reached on a leadoff walk, then came around to score on a pair of wild pitches and an error to give DuBois a 8-2 lead.
Later in the inning, Clark hit his second home run of the game, a towering shot to left field to give DuBois as 9-2 advantage.
Fox and Clark combined to finish things off on the mound for DuBois, as Fox pitched the fourth and fifth, allowing just one hit and striking out three.
Clark worked around a one-out single in the sixth to secure the win for DuBois.
