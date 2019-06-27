DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Stars used a couple big hits early and rode strong pitching to a 4-1 victory over visiting Brookville in a District 10 winner’s bracket game at Way Memorial Field Wednesday.
DuBois starting pitcher Brayden Fox combined with reliever Trey Wingard to hold Brookville to just one hit after it had pounded out 13 hits in a 16-0, 6-inning win over Punxsutawney in its D-10 opener Monday.
Fox and Wingard got all the run support they needed in the bottom of the first courtesy of a two-run blast over the center field fence off the bat of Danny Dixon.
In the top of the first, Fox fanned the first two Brookville batters of the game before Ladd Blake reached on a two-out walk before stealing second.
With cleanup hitter Easton Belfiore at the plate, a wild pitch skipped away from Wingard behind the plate as Blake attempted to move up to third on the play.
Instead, Wingard tracked down the loose ball and fired to third as third baseman Marek Hoyt applied the tag for the final out of the inning.
In the home half of the first DuBois saw its first two batters of the game go down by way of a strikeout and a fly out to third base.
Wingard then worked a walk to keep the inning alive to bring up Dixon, who drove a pitch over the fence to center field to put DuBois in front 2-0.
After Fox retired the side in order in the second, the DuBois bats got back to work in the bottom half, once again doing damage with two outs.
After a fly out got the frame started, Bryson Delaney singled to left field and Boston Graham drew a walk to put two runners aboard.
A strikeout then resulted in the second out of the inning and brought Fox to the plate.
Fox hit a grounder to second that looked like it would go for the final out of the inning, but instead the ball was dropped allowing Delaney to score and Fox to reach first safely.
Heads-up base running from Graham allowed him to come around and score from second on the play to give DuBois a 4-0 lead after two innings of play.
Brookville broke through against Fox in the fourth, pushing across a run without recording a hit.
Kolton Griffin led the inning off by reaching on a walk, as after a strikeout for the first out of the inning he moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Easton Belfiore then grounded out to second to move Griffin up to third, as Sam Krug came to the plate and a wild pitch allowed Griffin to come in and score to bring the score to 4-1.
That proved to be the final run of the game as both teams got strong performances from their relief pitchers.
For Brookville, Belfiore went 3 2/3 innings in relief of Burton, allowing no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four.
After four innings without allowing a hit from Fox, DuBois turned to Wingard on the mound to start the fifth.
Fox walked two and allowed one run while striking out six to record the win.
Sergio Sotillo was the first batter Wingard faced in the fifth, as he promptly broke up the no-hit bid with a bloop single to right-center as Gavin Hannah then drew a walk to put two on with nobody out.
Wingard then retired the next three batters in a row behind a pair of strikeouts and a fly out in foul territory to Fox, who moved over to first base after leaving the mound.
Wingard retired the side in order in the sixth as he struck out four over two innings of work to close out the 4-1 victory.
DuBois will now travel to face St. Marys in the winner’s bracket final Sunday at 4 p.m. with a spot in the July 5 title game on the line.
Brookville returns to action Friday as it will travel to face Fox Township in an elimination game at 6 p.m.