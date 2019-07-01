DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars were no-hit by Punxsutawney as its run in the District 10 tournament came to an end with a 9-0 loss in the loser’s bracket final at Heindl Field Monday.
The game was the second time DuBois was held without a hit by a Punxsutawney pitcher, as Brinley Hallman struck out 18 while allowing just one walk in a 5-0 win in Punxsutawney June 25.
This time it was Olivia Toven who took the circle for Punxsy, as she had a dominant performance of her own, striking out 15 and walking four in to record the shoutout win.
Just like last week’s matchup, DuBois starting pitcher Rylee Kulbatsky put up impressive numbers in a losing effort.
In the first meeting between the two teams, Kulbatsky allowed five runs, two of which were earned, on two hits and four walks while striking out 15.
Kulbatsky struck out 14 on Monday over five innings of work, allowing nine runs, seven earned on five hits and five walks.
After Toven retired DuBois in order in the top of the first behind a pair of strikeouts, the Punxsy bats got to work in the bottom of the inning.
Maggie Guidice led off the frame by reaching on an infield single to third before moving up to second on a fielder’s indifference.
Kulbatsky then struck out the second batter of the inning as Guidice moved up to third on a dropped strike three before coming into score the game’s first run on a passed ball.
Chloe Silverstein followed by drawing a walk before moving to up to third on a fielder’s indifference and a passed ball.
Toven then helped her own cause by reaching on a bunt single to score Silverstein for the inning’s second run.
Toven came around to score on a pair of fielder’s indifferences and a wild pitch as Kulbatsky struck out the next two batters to close out the inning.
Both pitchers retired the opposition in order in the second as Kulbatsky struck out a pair and Toven struck out the side.
After DuBois went down in order once again in the top of the third on a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to first, Punxsy got back to work at the plate.
Guidice led off the inning by reaching on an error on a ground ball to second, as Brinley Hallman followed by reaching on a walk.
The runners eventually moved up to second and third as Silverstein followed by hitting a bloop single to shallow right field to plate bother Guidice and Hallman to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Silverstien later scored on a dropped strike three while Toven walked and scored on a wild pitch as Kulbatsky went on to strike out the side for the second time in the game.
Punxsutawney added one run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to bring its final run total to nine.
In the fourth, Jacely Keibler led off with a walk before being replaced by special pinch runner Wachob, who later scored on a passed ball.
Toven continued to help her own cause in the bottom of the fifth, as she led off the inning by driving a pitch over the center fielder’s head and to the wall, coming all the way around to score on an inside the park home run.
DuBois’ best chance to score a run came in the final inning, as Maggie Mauthe led off by drawing a walk before moving up to third on a pair of stolen bases.
Mauthe then later attempted to score when the ball slipped out of Guidice’s hand on a pump-fake throw towards third, but she was tagged out out by Toven as Punxsutawney preserved the shutout.
Punxsutawney will now travel to face St. Marys in the District 10 championship game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
St. Marys would claim the title with a win, while a Punxsy win would force the ‘if-necessary’ championship game Friday.